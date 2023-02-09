"Rohit Sharma is walking the talk" - Fans laud Indian captain after his half-century in the 1st IND vs AUS Test

Rohit Sharma led the charge with a fine half-century as Team India dominated Day 1 of the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, Friday 9.
The Indian skipper looked in sublime touch on his return to red-ball cricket after a long absence. He looked to be in complete control against both pace and spin and dictated terms in the final session after the hosts skittled out the Aussies for 177 runs.
Rohit moved his feet well and used the crease to perfection for his unbeaten 56 off 69 deliveries, hitting nine boundaries and one six in the process.
Fans were in awe of Rohit and showered praise on him on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:
Just when things were going well for the home side, KL Rahul (20 off 71) gifted his wicket to debutant Todd Murphy after doing all the hard work. But nightwatchman Ravichandran Ashwin paired up well with Rohit to end the day at 77/1, trailing by 100 runs.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja share eight wickets to bowl out Australia for 177
Ravindra Jadeja picked up a five-wicket haul on his return to international cricket after a long injury gap that restricted Australia to a low total after Pat Cummins decided to bat first.
Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami dismissed both openers before Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith added 74 runs as the Aussies went to Lunch at 76/2.
However, India fought back after the break. Jadeja was the first to strike, dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw off consecutive deliveries. He returned a couple of overs later to dismiss Steve Smith, who looked dangerous.
Ravichandran Ashwin joined the party late but scalped three quick wickets, while Jadeja picked up his fifth to bowl out the Aussies for a mere 177.
