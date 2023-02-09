"Rohit Sharma is walking the talk" - Fans laud Indian captain after his half-century in the 1st IND vs AUS Test

Rohit Sharma led the charge with a fine half-century as Team India dominated Day 1 of the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, Friday 9.

The Indian skipper looked in sublime touch on his return to red-ball cricket after a long absence. He looked to be in complete control against both pace and spin and dictated terms in the final session after the hosts skittled out the Aussies for 177 runs.

Rohit moved his feet well and used the crease to perfection for his unbeaten 56 off 69 deliveries, hitting nine boundaries and one six in the process.

Fans were in awe of Rohit and showered praise on him on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Fifty for Rohit Sharma, 51* from 66 balls, he has been fantastic as an opener.



Captain leading from front, Ro. Fifty for Rohit Sharma, 51* from 66 balls, he has been fantastic as an opener. Captain leading from front, Ro. https://t.co/r4M9pzLbul

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Fifty by Rohit Sharma in 66 balls - the captain has taken the charge to score quick runs, a brilliant innings by Rohit. Fifty by Rohit Sharma in 66 balls - the captain has taken the charge to score quick runs, a brilliant innings by Rohit. https://t.co/INK7b1NYSC

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah That’s as brilliant a half century as you can hope to see #RohitSharma That’s as brilliant a half century as you can hope to see #RohitSharma

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Innings of the highest quality from Rohit Sharma. Captain is leading from the front. Makes batting look so easy. Hit a ton on a turner v England in Chennai in 2021 Innings of the highest quality from Rohit Sharma. Captain is leading from the front. Makes batting look so easy. Hit a ton on a turner v England in Chennai in 2021

Abhimanyu Bose @bose_abhimanyu Like in Chennai against England, Rohit Sharma playing a real gem here. Needed the top order to set a good platform, with the middle order looking a little light. And he has done just that and at a good clip too. He keeps getting better in Test cricket, doesn't he? Like in Chennai against England, Rohit Sharma playing a real gem here. Needed the top order to set a good platform, with the middle order looking a little light. And he has done just that and at a good clip too. He keeps getting better in Test cricket, doesn't he?

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen Rohit Sharma has played an excellent knock here! He has attacked the bowlers, not allowing them to settle down with their lines and lengths at all. A knock of 55 at a SR of 80+ in these conditions will always put pressure on the bowling side! Rohit Sharma has played an excellent knock here! He has attacked the bowlers, not allowing them to settle down with their lines and lengths at all. A knock of 55 at a SR of 80+ in these conditions will always put pressure on the bowling side!

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Rishabh Pant smiling as Rohit Sharma hits Nathan Lyon for a six. 🫡 Rishabh Pant smiling as Rohit Sharma hits Nathan Lyon for a six. 🫡

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL Greatest ever redemption of the cricket history - The Rohit Sharma. Greatest ever redemption of the cricket history - The Rohit Sharma. https://t.co/M3g71t1zzx

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL What a magnificent half century by the captain Rohit Sharma. Hitman is on the fire. 🥹🫶!! What a magnificent half century by the captain Rohit Sharma. Hitman is on the fire. 🥹🫶!! https://t.co/gdiajuBFFA

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh First fifty for Rohit Sharma as captain in Test cricket. He scored 51* runs from 66 balls including 8 fours and 1 six against Australia in this BGT.



Brilliant fifty, The Hitman! First fifty for Rohit Sharma as captain in Test cricket. He scored 51* runs from 66 balls including 8 fours and 1 six against Australia in this BGT.Brilliant fifty, The Hitman! https://t.co/TtDDGIkg8Z

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta @ImRo45

#RohitSharma #IndvsAus Excellent captaincy & batting by the HITMAN ROHIT SHARMA. Always one step ahead of the opposition! He’s not waiting for things to happen, he’s making things happen Excellent captaincy & batting by the HITMAN ROHIT SHARMA. Always one step ahead of the opposition! He’s not waiting for things to happen, he’s making things happen🇮🇳 @ImRo45 #RohitSharma #IndvsAus

Himanish Ganjoo @hganjoo_153 Rohit is looking in ominous form. Rohit is looking in ominous form.

Arinjay Ghosh @ArinjayGhosh



#INDvsAUS #BGT Returning to Test cricket after 11 months, this was as good a Day 1 as Rohit Sharma could've imagined - both as batter and captain! Returning to Test cricket after 11 months, this was as good a Day 1 as Rohit Sharma could've imagined - both as batter and captain! #INDvsAUS #BGT

Piyush Tiwari @PiyushTiwari258 It's treat to watch rohit sharma when he's in good touch It's treat to watch rohit sharma when he's in good touch ‼️

Just when things were going well for the home side, KL Rahul (20 off 71) gifted his wicket to debutant Todd Murphy after doing all the hard work. But nightwatchman Ravichandran Ashwin paired up well with Rohit to end the day at 77/1, trailing by 100 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja share eight wickets to bowl out Australia for 177

Ravindra Jadeja picked up a five-wicket haul on his return to international cricket after a long injury gap that restricted Australia to a low total after Pat Cummins decided to bat first.

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami dismissed both openers before Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith added 74 runs as the Aussies went to Lunch at 76/2.

However, India fought back after the break. Jadeja was the first to strike, dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw off consecutive deliveries. He returned a couple of overs later to dismiss Steve Smith, who looked dangerous.

Ravichandran Ashwin joined the party late but scalped three quick wickets, while Jadeja picked up his fifth to bowl out the Aussies for a mere 177.

