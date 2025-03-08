Rohit Sharma waves to fans from team bus ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

India skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his amusing nature, which was once again on display as he waved and interacted with fans from the team bus. The moment unfolded on Friday, March 7, following India’s practice session.

The Men in Blue are set to face New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the match, the team held a practice session on Friday, and once it concluded, they boarded the team bus. With fans gathered outside, Rohit Sharma was seen having fun, interacting with the supporters and waving at them.

Here’s a video of the moment:

While Rohit has been outstanding as captain in the ongoing Champions Trophy, guiding India to victories in all their matches, he hasn't quite found his best form with the bat. The opening batter has managed 104 runs in four innings, with a modest average of 26 and a highest score of 41.

As the final approaches, the skipper will be determined to lead from the front with the bat and secure his second ICC trophy as captain.

“We don't look at numbers or averages” - Gautam Gambhir responds firmly to the critics of Rohit Sharma following the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

India defeated Australia by four wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. Following the match, coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the press, where he was asked about Rohit Sharma's inability to score big runs and how much longer he could continue at the international level.

Gambhir defended the Indian skipper, praising his fearless leadership and emphasizing that the management doesn't judge players solely by statistics. He stated:

"Look, the final of the Champions Trophy is now coming up. What can I say before that? If your captain bats with such a tempo, it just gives a very good signal to the dressing room that we want to be absolutely fearless and courageous. You evaluate from the runs; we evaluate from the impact. That's the difference. You evaluate from the stats; we evaluate from the impact."

"As journalists, as experts, you only look at numbers, averages. But as a coach, as a team, we don't look at numbers or averages. If the captain puts up his hand first, then there is nothing better than that for the dressing room,” Gambhir added.

Rohit has played 272 ODIs for India, accumulating 11,092 runs at an average of 48.64, with 57 fifties and 32 centuries.

