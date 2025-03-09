Rohit Sharma wears a disgusted look after Hardik Pandya's 16-run over in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Indian captain Rohit Sharma wore a disgusted look after Hardik Pandya's expensive over in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 9. The game is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

As Rohit lost the toss for the 12th consecutive time in ODIs, New Zealand elected to bat first in the ongoing final. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, sharing the new ball with pacer Mohammed Shami, leaked plenty of runs in the fourth over of the innings.

He gave away 16 runs off the over, including a six and two boundaries. Pandya started the over well, giving just one run off the first three deliveries. However, he ended up leaking 15 runs off the next three balls as the over ended with a boundary.

As the over ended, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen wearing a disgusted look and even used a cuss word in frustration.

Watch the same in a video posted by a user (@satyajit_i) on X (formerly Twitter) below -

New Zealand off to a strong start as Rohit Sharma loses another toss

Meanwhile, New Zealand, who are batting first in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy final after Rohit Sharma lost the toss once again, have made a solid start to their innings.

Left-handed opener Rachin Ravindra is leading the charge, with Will Young providing able support at the other end. The Kiwis have scored 51 for no loss at the end of seven overs (at the time of writing). Courtesy an opening partnership of more than fifty runs, the Kiwi openers have put Rohit Sharma and his troops under pressure early on in the final.

India have been slightly sloppy in the field as well. Rachin Ravindra has been in great form throughout this tournament. He has slammed two hundreds from three innings and has started well in the final as well.

It will be crucial for New Zealand that he builds on the start and plays another big innings. As for India, they will have to pull up their socks and dismiss him as soon as possible.

