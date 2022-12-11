Rohit Sharma welcomes Ishan Kishan to the 'double hundred club' with an epic one-liner

Indian captain Rohit Sharma congratulated Ishan Kishan for becoming just the fourth Indian to score an ODI double hundred. Kishan followed in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit himself.

The young southpaw scored 210 runs off just 131 balls against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 10. He also broke the record for the fastest 200 in ODI history in the process.

Rohit himself has three double hundreds to his name in ODIs, including the top score of all-time (264). He knows exactly how it feels to reach such a huge milestone.

The Indian skipper recently posted a photo of Kishan celebrating his double hundred and left a witty caption that read:

"Yeh club ka mazza alag hai (Being a part of this club is different fun), @ishankishan23 "

The youngster obliged and replied with an equally witty comment. He wrote:

"Maza hi maza hai 🤝 (This is unlimited fun)"

Rohit Sharma's injury gave Ishan Kishan an opportunity to open

Ishan Kishan has been on the fringes of the Indian ODI team for quite some time now.

He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka last year and has been traveling with the second-string side ever since. The 24-year-old scored an impressive half-century earlier this year on the tour to Zimbabwe and also made an impactful 93 against South Africa at home.

Rohit Sharma's thumb injury ruled him out of the third ODI against Bangladesh and that gave Ishan Kishan an opportunity to showcase his skills.

The southpaw probably knew that he wouldn't get many chances before the ODI World Cup and made this chance count with a massive double hundred. This could put the cat among the pigeons as far as other openers like Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan are concerned.

Ishan Kishan @ishankishan51 I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything 🇮🇳 https://t.co/xlNzuWxA4w

Kishan has made it almost impossible for the selectors and the team management to overlook his displays. It will be interesting to see how this knock changes the landscape of India's top order decisions for the ODI World Cup next year.

