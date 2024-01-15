"Rohit Sharma will definitely want in-form players" - Suresh Raina on whether Shivam Dube can be a part of India's T20 WC squad along with Hardik

Suresh Raina feels Shivam Dube could be a part of India's T20 World Cup squad along with Hardik Pandya if he is among the runs in IPL 2024.

Afghanistan set India a 173-run target in the second T20I in Indore on Sunday, January 14. Dube smoked an unbeaten 63 off 32 deliveries to take the Men in Blue to a six-wicket win with 26 deliveries to spare.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Raina was asked whether Dube could be a part of India's T20 World Cup squad along with Hardik. He responded:

"Absolutely, if Hardik Pandya is fit, Shivam Dube can also bat. Rohit Sharma is using him well. The IPL form will be very important. As a captain or selector, I will take in-form players, who will score runs in the two months of the IPL, which will be played in different cities."

"This is India's team. This is captain Rohit Sharma's team. Rohit Sharma will definitely want in-form players and Dube has impressed a lot - not only now, but even in the entire IPL. He impressed a captain like MS Dhoni, who gave him the confidence, and Rohit Sharma has given him the same confidence," the former India all-rounder added.

Raina praised Dube for scoring back-to-back fifties. He particularly appreciated the Chennai Super Kings player for looking to finish games, highlighting it would boost his confidence.

"He knows that if he middles it, he will hit the ball out of the ground" - Suresh Raina lauds Shivam Dube's big-hitting ability

Shivam Dube struck five fours and four sixes during his knock. [P/C: BCCI]

Suresh Raina was also asked about Shivam Dube's big-hitting ability. He replied:

"It's because of the bat swing. He plays the full drive. He knows that if he middles it, he will hit the ball out of the ground. He has practiced like that. When you have positive intent in your mind, both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube believe in the full drive more than the check drive."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dube for their fearless batting approach, saying:

"When you play the full drive, you get power even if you don't middle it, because you make the impact under your eyes. We saw an exhibition of the fearless batting we talk about. This is our team's strength."

Jaiswal smashed a 34-ball 68 with the help of five fours and six sixes. He added 92 runs for the third wicket with Dube in just seven overs to virtually seal the game in India's favor.

