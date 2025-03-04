"Rohit has sworn that he won't win the toss and won't lose the match" - Aakash Chopra on toss' importance in 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that the Men in Blue won all three group games in the 2025 Champions Trophy despite their captain Rohit Sharma losing the toss. However, he opined that the toss could prove crucial in India's semi-final clash against Australia.

India will square off against Australia in the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The Men in Blue played all their three Group A games at the same venue, beating Bangladesh and Pakistan while chasing, and New Zealand after setting a target.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reckoned that winning the toss would be important in the semi-final despite it not impacting the result in the Men in Blue's previous three games.

"I personally feel toss is an advantage. We haven't won a single toss thus far. Rohit has sworn that he won't win the toss and won't lose the match. It sounds alright, but toss is a problem. Australia won the toss in Ahmedabad and, against the popular belief, they decided to bowl first. That was their thinking but toss played a critical part," he said (1:20).

Chopra pointed out that New Zealand couldn't chase a 250-run target in the last group game of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Here also, when New Zealand bowled after winning the toss, I said they would die, because they wouldn't be able to chase if India scored 270. The truth is that even 250 wasn't chased. So this is the truth of this ground," he observed.

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that India successfully chased targets of 229 and 242 in their 2025 Champions Trophy clashes against Bangladesh and Pakistan respectively. However, he pointed out that Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rishad Hossain didn't concede too many runs during their chase against the Bangla Tigers, and Abrar Ahmed kept the Indian batters in check in the Pakistan game.

"I understand Australia do not have a strong spin attack, but if they score 270, it won't be chased easily" - Aakash Chopra on IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Adam Zampa will likely be the only specialist spinner in Australia's playing XI in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that India might find it difficult to chase a 270-plus target in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final despite Australia not having a formidable spin-bowling lineup.

"If you have a decent total on the board, it's very difficult to chase on this ground. So if someone tells you that the toss is not important at all and it's not necessary to bat first as you can restrict the team batting first, you might be able to do that, I understand Australia do not have a strong spin attack, but if they score 270, it won't be chased easily," he said (2:25).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that India would surely win the match if they set a 260-plus target.

"So, in my opinion, the toss has incredible importance in this game. Whoever wins the toss will bat and the match will tilt slightly in their favor. If India bat first and reach 260-270, I can give you in writing that India won't lose. Rohit, please win one toss," Chopra observed.

India have lost the toss in their last 13 ODIs. While Rohit Sharma was the captain in 10 games, KL Rahul called incorrectly in all three ODIs in India's tour of South Africa in December 2023.

