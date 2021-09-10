"Ronaldo joined Manchester United to meet Virat Kohli" - Shubman Gill 

Ahead of the fifth and final Test between India and England at Old Trafford, Shubhman Gill has joked that Cristiano Ronaldo is in the city to meet Virat Kohli.

The fifth Test starts in Manchester on Friday. Incidentally, Cristiano Ronaldo is also in Manchester as he gears up for his first match for Manchester United in more than a decade.

Fans are excited about the prospect of seeing two greats in one frame. KKR and India opener Shubman Gill also joined in on the fun. He took to his official Twitter account and posted:

Underrated opinion : @Cristiano joined Manchester United to meet @imVkohli bhai #ifyouknowyouknow

Ronaldo is expected to play for Manchester United against Newcastle on Saturday. As two iconic sports personalities of this generation are in the same city, fans have speculated about their chances of meeting up.

Previously, Virat Kohli has displayed his adoration for Ronaldo's fitness etiquette on multiple occasions. So it will be interesting if the two legendary personalities catch up during their time in Manchester.

"I think this is going to be the last time these two great players will go after each other" - Michael Vaughan on the Virat Kohli-James Anderson rivalry

Former England captain Michael Vaughan opined that the Manchester Test would be the final chapter in the storied rivalry between James Anderson and Virat Kohli.

Anderson dominated proceedings in the 2014 series, while Virat Kohli made things even in 2018 by displaying batsmanship of the highest quality. In the current series, none of them has had a clear upper hand over the other.

While speaking on cricbuzz chatter about the rivalry, Michael Vaughan said:

"I think this is going to be the last time these two great players will go after each other. It's been an incredible contest for over many, many years. The last three times in England, Jimmy had him the first time and then Virat bounced back and then in this series, it's been a little bit 50-50 - Virat not getting the big score, but in the last two Tests he has started to play nicely... I can't imagine Jimmy running in and bowling 80-odd miles an hour when India next play England. So let's enjoy these next few days. I honestly hope that Jimmy gets the final laugh, that final skilled moment."

Most times dismissing Kohli in Test



7 - James Anderson

7 - Nathan Lyon

6 - Moeen Ali*

5 - Stuart Broad

5 - Pat Cummins

5 - Ben Stokes#INDvENG — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) September 5, 2021

Meanwhile, all the Team India players have tested negative for COVID-19 in the latest round of tests ahead of the Manchester Test on Friday.

