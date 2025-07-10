"Rooting for our team" - Bobby Deol catches up with Rohit Sharma amid ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [In Picture]

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol caught up with star batter Rohit Sharma in London amid the ongoing third Test between India and England. The match is being played at the iconic Lord's, and started on Thursday, July 10.

Bobby Deol posted a picture with the cricketer on his Instagram account. Rohit was sporting a blue t-shirt with a cap, while the actor was in a rugged new look, preparing for an upcoming film.

The 'Animal' movie actor also sent a message of support to Team India, who are in England for a five-match series.

"Rooting for our team 🇮🇳," he wrote.

Having faced a brief low phase, Bobby Deol has reinvented himself, making a stellar comeback with his role in the film 'Animal'. As for Rohit Sharma, he recently announced his retirement from Test cricket.

As far as on-field action is concerned, England won the toss and opted to bat first in the Lord's Test. The series stands level at 1-1, which makes the third match a extremely crucial one for both teams.

Rohit Sharma is enjoying his time off post the IPL 2025 season

Rohit Sharma was last seen playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the recently concluded IPL 2025 season. The right-hander scored 418 runs from 15 matches, averaging 29.85, with four half-centuries.

Post IPL 2025, the star batter is enjoying his time off with his family. Rohit first went for a vacation to Abu Dhabi, after which he was seen holidaying in Italy and Switzerland as well, posting pictures with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their children on his social media.

Rohit could return to on-field action in August this year. India were initially scheduled to play Bangladesh in a white-ball series in August but that series has been postponed to September 2026. However, Sri Lanka have proposed to host the Men in Blue for three ODIs and as many T20Is during the same period.

Rohit also retired from T20Is after leading India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

