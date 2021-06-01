Ross Taylor downplays Ollie Robinson's plans to get Kane Williamson out

Ahead of the two-match Test series between England and New Zealand, veteran Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor has dismissed England quick Ollie Robinson's claims that he knew how to get Kane Williamson out early.

"Swinging it away from him, setting him up, pulling him across the crease, and then using the crease with the nip backer to get him lbw looks like a solid option," Ollie Robinson recently told tvnz.co.nz.

Taylor, however, was of the opinion that it's not easy to get a batsman of Williamson's caliber out easily, adding that 'a lot of teams' have tried and failed in the past.

"I guess everyone's a little bit different in their way, whether you want to tell people your game plan or keep it to yourself… But Kane's an experienced campaigner and a lot of teams have tried to work him out.

"We, as a batting group, have to see what happens over the coming days. Ollie Robinson or whoever does play, we're just going to have to be ready and waiting for that," said Taylor.

Just being able to play cricket during a pandemic is a blessing: Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor has represented New Zealand in 105 Tests so far

The pandemic has had a severe impact on people across the globe and it's been no different for the game of cricket. When asked about the impact of the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, Ross Taylor said that even though the situation was not ideal, it was great to even be able to play the sport.

The 37-year-old also went on to add that the presence of crowds would be a refreshing change for the players.

"It's nice to get back to a little bit of normality, even though it's a little different to what we're used to. Hopefully, in time, there'll be a few more tours, but Covid's pretty rampant in a lot of countries.

"Just to be able to play cricket and there to be crowds...Even the thought of playing in front of 70% capacity in Edgbaston, it's really good for players. Hopefully, there'll be some atmosphere and some good cricket as well," Ross Taylor said.

Although Taylor would have loved to test the conditions at Southampton on their arrival, the former captain has accepted the bubble life.

"Yeah, we would have liked to be out on the grass a bit earlier in Southampton. Obviously, we're in a bubble and we don't have the same access to the gym, but we're all in the same boat when it comes to that. It's just something we'll have to manage in the coming weeks," Ross Taylor said.

New Zealand will lock horns with England in a two-match Test series starting June 2.

