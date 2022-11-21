Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor has shared his thoughts on Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav. He claimed that the right-hander can smash the ball out of the park in the third T20I against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier tomorrow (November 22).

Suryakumar is coming from a marvelous campaign at the T20 World Cup in Australia. He continued his batting masterclass with a scintillating century in the second T20I against Kane Williamson's side in Tauranga on November 20.

Sky smashed an unbeaten 111 off 51 balls, including 11 fours and seven sixes, at a staggering strike rate of 217.65. He notched his second T20 international century just four months after his maiden three-figure score in the format against England in Nottingham.

Taylor believes New Zealand bowlers will have to search for their opportunities while bowling against the star Indian batter.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo on how one can prevent Suryakumar from scoring big, Taylor quipped:

"Bowl to the other guy as much as he can (on being asked how Blair Tickner can bowl to SKY). He is human and will make mistakes but when you have a 50-50 chance, you have to take it."

Taylor, who played 102 T20Is for New Zealand in a span of 14 years, added:

"But the way he is batting at the moment. He was hitting sixes at the MCG and that would get 10-15 runs at the back. If he hits it like that at McLean Park that would be out of the ground."

While defending 191 at the Bay Oval, India's part-timer Deepak Hooda recorded career-best numbers of 4/10. Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj picked a couple of wickets each as New Zealand were bundled out for 126 in 18.5 overs.

Taylor lauded India's bowling department for their stupendous performances in the second match but cautioned those playing their first game in Napier.

"I think the way India bowled, they probably overshadowed SKY's batting even though he all sort of overshadowed them (entire Indian batting unit). I thought they were very clear in their plans and they executed very well," Taylor said.

"Some of the young Indian bowlers have been there before but some of these players who haven't been to Napier, it can be an intimidating place to turn up and know that if a batter misses a head or still probably go for a six," he added.

"Probably would come in for Adam Milne or Lockie Ferguson" - New Zealand legend Ross Taylor on Blair Tickner's inclusion in 3rd T20I

McLean Park has hosted four T20 Internationals so far. The average batting score in the first innings is 171 and it drops to 151 in the chase.

Expecting the upcoming game to be a belter for the batters, Taylor said:

"Napier is a rugby ground, a multi-purpose ground, and small than the Bay Oval where they recently played. Probably a little bit harder wicket. The last two games played there the scores are 200 and probably been par so we expect the runs.

The former New Zealand skipper called for the inclusion of Blair Tickner, the local player, to make a difference to the hosts' brittle bowling unit sans Trent Boult.

"I am looking at New Zealand to probably bring in Blair Tickner for whom Napier is the home ground. Probably would come in for Adam Milne or Lockie Ferguson," said Taylor.

New Zealand defeated India by 65 runs in the second game to take a 1-0 lead after rain washed away the first game in Wellington. The series decider will be played on Tuesday (November 22) in Napier.

