RR used Chetan Sakariya the way India use Bumrah: Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian batsman and cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has been highly impressed with the way young left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya performed in the first phase of the IPL 2021 season.

Playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sakariya picked up seven wickets in as many games and was also economical. What was even more heartening for Sanjay Manjrekar to see was Sakariya showing a willingness to bowl upfront, in the middle overs as well as the death.

"I would want to learn how he (Rahul Dravid) was so determined when the opposing teams like Australia and England; Dominant Cricket. I want to learn and understand the process which goes Behind that mindset." - Chetan Sakariya (On Star Sports) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 15, 2021

In his column for the Hindustan Times, Sanjay Manjrekar stated that Sakriya being a left-arm option is the icing on the cake.

"In the bowling department we have a young Chetan Sakaria who impressed me thoroughly in the last IPL. For one so young and new at this level, it was amazing to see his team use him the way India use Jasprit Bumrah. Sakariya would bowl in the first six overs, then come in the middle to control things and finish off bowling those crucial, game-deciding death overs. Anyone who can do this shows he has a wide range of skills -- a captain’s delight really. That he is a left-arm seamer is an added bonus for India," Sanjay Manjrekar asserted.

Varun Chakravarthy is our very own Sunil Narine: Sanjay Manjrekar

Can't wait to see how Varun chakravarthy is going to perform against Srilanka along with chahal and chahar🤩#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/7lAHGM3MOh — Saiprasad (@saiprasad_45) July 14, 2021

Sanjay Manjrekar is also excited to see Varun Chakravarthy unleash his mystery spin in Sri Lanka. Chakravarthy had a brilliant IPL 2020 season for the Kolkata Knight Riders and has since been in the reckoning for the Indian team.

Manjrekar feels there is no question of suspect action in Chakravarthy's bowling, which makes him sustainable for a long time. According to him, the spinner also has a great temperament and could be a useful weapon for India in the T20 World Cup.

"Varun Chakraborty is our very own Sunil Narine. He has the same kind of body language but with slightly different skills and an action that doesn’t arouse suspicion like Narine’s unfortunately did. On a big stage you can expect Chakraborty to rise to the occasion and even be a game-changer against good opposition. He has the requisite skills and the temperament too," Sanjay Manjrekar signed off.

