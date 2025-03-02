"Rubbing salt in Afghanistan's wound"- Top 10 funny memes after England's thumping loss vs South Africa in 2025 Champions Trophy

South Africa beat England comfortably by seven wickets in the 11th match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Saturday (March 1) at the National Stadium in Karachi. As a result, South Africa sealed the top position in the Group B points table with a comprehensive victory. England ended the tournament without a win as they lost all three games.

After opting to bat first, England's batting unit struggled miserably and got all out for 179 in 38.2 overs. Joe Root (37), Ben Duckett (24), Harry Brook (19), and Jos Buttler (21) got starts, but none of them could kick on and play a substantial knock. This significantly hurt their team's chances of posting a competitive total. Marco Jansen (3/39), Wiaan Mulder (3/25), and Keshav Maharaj (2/35) were among the wickets for the Proteas in the bowling department.

In reply, South Africa reached 181/3 in 29.1 overs without much trouble to win the encounter. Rassie van der Dussen (72*) and Heinrich Klaasen (64*) helped the Proteas team coast to the victory shores with fluent half-centuries.

Fans enjoyed the one-sided contest between South Africa and England on Saturday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Rubbing salt in Afghanistan's wound"

"It was really a disappointing performance"- England captain Jos Buttler after loss vs South Africa in 2025 Champions Trophy

At the post-match presentation, England skipper Jos Buttler reflected on the loss and said: (via Cricbuzz)

"It was really a disappointing performance, we were short of our mark today, so really disappointing. A decent surface, a little bit slow and two-paced, Duckett got us into a nice position but we couldn't take advantage of that. I don't know to be honest, as a whole group, we are not getting the results and that takes away the confidence from us."

Buttler continued:

"So, it's a change of scene and we have to see where cricket takes us. Of course, there is no doubt, the talent is there, we have all the elements to put together a great side, I'm sure Brendon and the guys at the top will formulate some plans and it's up to the individuals as well to put their mark and assure that the team gets to where it wants to be."

India and New Zealand will square off in the last group match of 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday (March 2) in Dubai.

