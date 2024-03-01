"Ruining his test average by choosing to open" - Twitter reacts as Steve Smith departs for a duck in 1st AUS vs NZ Test 

Australian batter Steve Smith's topsy-turvy string of scores continued as he recorded a three-ball duck in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Basin Reserve, Wellington, on Friday, March 1. The right-handed batter was bowled by Tim Southee after his stroke took the inside edge in the third session of Day 2.

Smith, whose journey as a Test opener began with the home series against West Indies, has recorded only one fifty in his last six outings at the top. The ace batter scored a defiant 91 in the second Test against West Indies at the Gabba, but there is nothing noteworthy about his other outings at the top of the order.

In the first innings of the ongoing Test against New Zealand, he scored 31 runs off 71 deliveries before being dismissed by Matt Henry.

Cameron Green, however, has settled well in Smith's former No. 4 position in the batting order. The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 174 off 275 deliveries on a tricky surface, which might prove to be the difference-maker at the end of the contest.

Fans urged Australia to end the experiment with Smith at the top of the order in Tests as a makeshift candidate and bring in a certified candidate for the role.

Australia off to a rocky start in the second innings after Steve Smith's early departure

The visitors managed to bowl out New Zealand in a session-and-a-half on Day 2 after piling 383 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a mammoth 10th-wicket partnership between Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia opted to bat once again, despite the provision of a follow-on as New Zealand trailed by 204 runs at the end of their first innings. At the second time of asking, the Aussies have been reduced to 4-2 in the fifth over, with Marnus Labuschagne also dismissed by Tim Southee for two runs.

Australia have sent out nightwatchman Nathan Lyon at No. 4 as they aim to finish the day's play without any more casualties.

Is it the end of the road for the former skipper as an opening batter in Tests? Let us know what you think.

