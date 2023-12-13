“Run machine” – Fans react as Arshdeep Singh leaks 31 runs in two overs as South Africa beat India by five wickets in 2nd T20I 

Arshdeep Singh failed to deliver with the ball in the second T20I as South Africa beat India by five wickets via DLS method. The match took place at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 12.

The left-arm pacer leaked 31 runs in his two overs, including 24 in his opening over against the Proteas. The 24-year-old conceded two sixes and three boundaries as the hosts made a flying start against India in the run chase.

Arshdeep recently proved expensive during the five-match home T20I series against Australia. He picked up four wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 10.69. Overall, he has scalped 58 wickets in 41 T20Is at an economy of 8.42, including a fifer.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were disappointed with Arshdeep Singh’s bowling figures against South Africa in the second T20I. One user wrote:

"Run machine Arshdeep Singh."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

“It was tough with the wet ball” – Suryakumar Yadav backs Arshdeep Singh and Co. despite loss against South Africa

India captain Suryakumar Yadav backed the bowling unit featuring Arshdeep Singh following the loss against South Africa after rain intervention on Tuesday. He said in his post-match comments:

“At the halfway stage, I thought it was a par score but they batted beautifully in the first 5-6 overs and took the game away from us. It was the brand of cricket we were talking about, just go out and express ourselves."

Yadav added:

"It was tough with the wet ball, but we would face similar situations in the future and it's a good learning for us. Looking forward to the third T20I.”

Apart from Arshdeep, Mukesh Kumar conceded 34 runs in his two overs but produced two breakthroughs. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav bowled at an economy rate of around nine runs per over.

With the loss, the visitors have gone 0-1 behind in the three-match series. The opening clash in Durban was called off due to rain. The action will next shift to the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg for the final T20I of the series on Thursday, December 14.

Click here to check out the full IND vs SA 2nd T20I scorecard.