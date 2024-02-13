West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell starred with the bat in the third T20I against Australia in Perth on Tuesday, February 13. The right-handed slammed 71 runs off 29 balls at a strike rate of 244.83, hitting seven sixes and four boundaries. The 35-year-old hammered Adam Zampa for 28 runs in the 19th over.

Russell came in when West Indies were reduced to 79-5 in the 8.4 overs. He then stitched a 141-run partnership with Sherfane Rutherford for the sixth wicket to help the visitors post a 200+ target for Australia.

Russell has a reputation for dominating the opposition and finishing innings with the bat in the T20 format. He had earlier scored 37 off 16 deliveries, in an innings laced with two sixes and four boundaries, in the second T20I. As far as bowling is concerned, the pacer also bagged three wickets in the opening game.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Andre Russell for playing true to his potential in the entertaining knock.

"When Andre Russell plays like this it's pure entertainment, OLD GLIMPSES ON SHOW TODAY."

Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford help West Indies set 221-run target for Australia

A couple of half-centuries from Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford helped West Indies post 220/6 against Australia in their allotted 20 overs. Other than Russell, Rutherford slammed 67 off 40, with the help of five sixes and as many boundaries. Roston Chase and Rovman Powell also chipped in with 37 (20) and 21 (14), respectively.

Debutant Xavier Barlett starred with the ball for Australia, returning with figures of 2/37. Meanwhile, Jason Behrendorff, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, and Adam Zampa bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, Australia were 19/0 after 2.3 overs at the time of writing. The hosts are leading the three-match T20I series 2-0 after registering a 3-0 clean sweep against West Indies in ODIs.

Follow the AUS vs WI 3rd T20I live score and updates here.

