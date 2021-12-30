"An absolute artist" - Jasprit Bumrah leaves Twitter mesmerised with jaffas to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen, Keshav Maharaj

Like many a time before, Jasprit Bumrah provided India with a key breakthrough on Day 4 of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. He bowled a stunning delivery to castle Rassie van der Dussen. He followed it up with another jaffa at the stroke of Stumps to remove nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj.

Set 305 runs to win, South Africa lost opener Aiden Markram in the second over to Mohammed Shami. Then Mohammed Siraj got Keegan Petersen to nick one behind in the 15th over.

However, Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen looked to block India out and were grinding it out, leaving the bowlers frustrated.

But Jasprit Bumrah ensured that their defiance was brought to an end when he castled van der Dussen with absolute beauty. He bowled an away-swinger to the right-hander with his previous delivery. The 28-year-old then got the ball to jag in wickedly from outside off and clatter the stumps. The batter shouldered his arms, expecting the ball to go wide of the wickets but it didn't.

That ended a 40-run stand, which saw Elgar and van der Dussen bat out 137 deliveries, with the latter departing for 11.

Bumrah wasn't done yet. Bowling the final over of the day to nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj, he employed one of the most trusted weapons in his arsenal - the yorker.

The Mumbai Indians pacer left Twitter spellbound with two stunning deliveries late in the day. West Indies legend Ian Bishop called him a "game changer." Commentator Harsha Bhogle said there was nothing Keshav Maharaj could have done to avoid getting out to that yorker.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Nothing Maharaj could do, just a great ball from Bumrah to end the day. Nothing Maharaj could do, just a great ball from Bumrah to end the day.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS This is just a tweet to thank the cricket universe for giving us @Jaspritbumrah93 This is just a tweet to thank the cricket universe for giving us @Jaspritbumrah93 ❤

Hemant @hemantbuch What a ball that was from Bumrah. Basically an off-break on steroids!!! #SAvIND What a ball that was from Bumrah. Basically an off-break on steroids!!! #SAvIND

Kartik @elitecynic What will do without Bumrah! What did we do to deserve a gem like him #INDvSA What will do without Bumrah! What did we do to deserve a gem like him #INDvSA

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The best of the best - Jasprit Bumrah. The best of the best - Jasprit Bumrah. https://t.co/iXSLVTFmX4

. @finehaihum Bumrah doesn't need to have 250 or 300 wickets in tests to prove he is the greatest of all time

His brilliance in sena and WI during our golden period in tests will be cherished forever

What a monster Bumrah doesn't need to have 250 or 300 wickets in tests to prove he is the greatest of all timeHis brilliance in sena and WI during our golden period in tests will be cherished forever What a monster

Savage @CutestFunniest It's not a coincidence that both Bumrah and Beauty begins with B and has 6 letters. It's not a coincidence that both Bumrah and Beauty begins with B and has 6 letters.

Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) @ovshake42 Random Jasprit Bumrah appreciation tweet.



Nothing I can write that you already do not know.



Just feel privileged to be around in the Bumrah era. Random Jasprit Bumrah appreciation tweet.Nothing I can write that you already do not know.Just feel privileged to be around in the Bumrah era.

Siddhartha Vaidyanathan @sidvee Bumrah has spoilt me so much that I each time he comes up with these magic shows, I have to remind myself: this is not normal. Bumrah has spoilt me so much that I each time he comes up with these magic shows, I have to remind myself: this is not normal.

Akhil Nair @kegbeforewicket Bumrah is normalising being special. His skill set and tactical acumen is going to put him in India’s ATGs debate in another consistent couple of years. #SAvIND Bumrah is normalising being special. His skill set and tactical acumen is going to put him in India’s ATGs debate in another consistent couple of years. #SAvIND

Aryan Singh @AryanSi79779749 Bumrah had played just 24 tests and he had already became our greatest ever pacer. I don't think this had happened for any other team. What a talent bumrah is Bumrah had played just 24 tests and he had already became our greatest ever pacer. I don't think this had happened for any other team. What a talent bumrah is

Jasprit Bumrah's double-strike puts India in driving seat

Earlier in the day, South Africa bowled India out for 174 in their second innings. Kagiso Rabada and debutant Marco Jansen claimed four wickets each. Rishabh Pant, with a run-a-ball 34, was India's top scorer in their second essay.

With a 130-run first-innings lead, a score of 174 allowed India to set South Africa a steep target of 305. They will be happy having picked up four wickets ahead of the final day.

Jasprit Bumrah had an injury scare in South Africa's first innings, spraining his leg and leaving the field for a long period of time. However, he came back to bowl during their innings yesterday itself. Today, in their second essay, he looked lethal throughout the day.

How he plays tomorrow will be key for India, with them needing six wickets amid predictions of rain threatening to enforce a draw.

Edited by Aditya Singh