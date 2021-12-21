Anrich Nortje ruled out of Test series against India due to "persistent injury"

South Africa were dealt a massive blow with pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India with injury.

Cricket South Africa announced today that Nortje will miss the three-match Test series and stated that they won't be roping in a replacement.

"Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 3-match #BetwayTestSeries due to a persistent injury. No replacement will be brought in," CSA tweeted.

South Africa still have a tall list of pacers in their squad. Kagiso Rabada will, of course, lead the attack and they will have Duanne Olivier returning in addition to Lungi Ngidi.

Youngster Marco Jansen, who has played for South Africa 'A' and Mumbai Indians, is also part of the squad, as is Sisanda Magala, who won his maiden Test call-up.

Anrich Nortje injury a massive blow for South Africa

Anrich Nortje will be a big miss for South Africa in the series against India, who are looking to win their first Test series in the country. Nortje was set to be one of the Proteas' biggest threats with the ball and his absence will leave a void that will be difficult to fill.

So far, the speedster has picked 47 wickets in 12 Tests, with an economy rate of 3.63. Nortje has also been a key player for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was retained over Rabada by the franchise.

Nortje's injury will likely open the door for Duanne Olivier, who recently made himself available for selection after the end of the infamous Kolpak era. South Africa will also be without Quinton de Kock, who is set to miss the second and third Tests due to paternity leave.

India have their own set of absentees, with newly promoted Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja out with injuries. Shubman Gill and Axar Patel are also injured and are not available for the series.

The three-match series is set to begin on December 26.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra