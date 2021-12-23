Cricket South Africa to celebrate 30 years of cricketing ties with India in Johannesburg Test

India and South Africa mark 30 years of cricketing ties this year and Cricket South Africa have announced that they will celebrate the anniversary ahead of the second Test of the three-match series between the two teams in Johannesburg.

"Part of the 30-year anniversary of the cricketing ties between India and South Africa includes the celebration and recognition of the most iconic moments and individuals in the 30-year history of the stadium," CSA said in a statement.

The second Test is set to be played at The Wanderers in Johannesburg from January 03.

South Africa were barred from cricket for 21 years from 1970-91 due to the apartheid regime. When the suspension was lifted in 1991, India were the first team to play against them in a one-off Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The first Test South Africa hosted on home soil was also against India in Durban. Sachin Tendulkar scored a fine century there and Anil Kumble took eight wickets as the match ended in a draw.

India looking for first series win in South Africa

India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa and are eyeing their maiden triumph in the rainbow nation when the Virat Kohli-led team begin their three-match Test series.

The series is set to begin on Boxing Day at the SuperSport Arena in Centurion.

Following the second Test in Johannesburg, the two teams will meet in the final match in Cape Town, which will begin on January 11.

All matches of the tour, including the three-match ODI series that will follow, will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 situation in South Africa.

Both teams have suffered their share of injuries and absences ahead of the series. India will be without Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, as well as Shubman Gill and Axar Patel.

South Africa, meanwhile, were dealt a late blow in the form of an injury to pacer Anrich Nortje, ruling him out of the series. Quinton de Kock is expected to miss the final two matches of the series on paternity leave.

