"Form is temporary, selection is permanent" - Twitter slams Ajinkya Rahane after yet another flop with the bat

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane once again flattered to deceive as he lost his wicket cheaply in the first innings of the third Test against South Africa today.

A peach of a delivery from Kagiso Rabada drew an outside edge from India's former Test vice-captain. Kyle Verreyne took a comfortable catch behind the stumps to bring Rahane's innings to an end with him having scored nine off 12 deliveries.

The wicket left India in a spot of bother at 116/4.

India got off to a decent start after winning the toss and opting to bat, but South Africa's pacers pegged them back by getting both openers out in quick succession. Duanne Olivier got KL Rahul to edge behind for 12 before Mayank Agarwal nicked a ball to Aiden Markram in the slip cordon off Rabada's bowling.

Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli then steadied the ship for the visitors with a 62-run stand. Pujara played well for his 77-ball 43, but perished after edging a Marco Jansen delivery behind.

Kohli (40*) and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (12*) then took India to 141/4 at Tea, with a 25-run partnership.

This match will decide the series, with India having won the first Test in Centurion and South Africa coming out on top in Johannesburg.

Ajinkya Rahane's poor form triggers Twitter outrage

There was already outrage over the fact that Rahane kept his place in the team while Hanuma Vihari was dropped to accomodate Virat Kohli in the playing XI. Rahane's failure to get a big score has not helped his cause.

There were calls for Vihari, who scored 20 and 40* in the last match, to have kept his spot, with Rahane instead making way for Kohli. However, the visitors' management has seemingly backed the veteran batter one more time.

The former vice-captain did score a handy half-century in the second innings of the second Test. But Twitter users argued that Rahane merely played one good knock when the pressure was on him to keep his place in the team. They added that his failure to deliver on a consistent basis should see him dropped.

Rahane's dismissal today, though, was barely his fault, as it was an absolute beauty from Rabada that got him. While some on social media acknowledged that, the majority consensus was still that his time with the Indian Test team had come to and end.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill That was actually a good ball by Rabada to Rahane. The only thing Rahane could have done it, is to play straight, but with Rabada's angle and where the ball pitched, you'd look to play that towards leg side only.



Anyway, India should not play him in the home season. His record That was actually a good ball by Rabada to Rahane. The only thing Rahane could have done it, is to play straight, but with Rabada's angle and where the ball pitched, you'd look to play that towards leg side only.Anyway, India should not play him in the home season. His record

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill at home anyway isn't great. And there's not much to gain with him playing at home. Might as well give that spot to Vihari, Gill, Shreyas. at home anyway isn't great. And there's not much to gain with him playing at home. Might as well give that spot to Vihari, Gill, Shreyas.

Sonali @samtanisonali1 Form is temporary, selection is permanent - Ajinkya Rahane Form is temporary, selection is permanent - Ajinkya Rahane

Karthick Shivaraman (STAY SAFE😷) @iskarthi_



Players like Vihari & Iyer proved in their limited chances from the same batting spot & they deserve more chances



#SAvIND Enough is Enough. The Long Rope is being very long for Rahane & with him scoring occasional 50+ in one out of 15 innings & getting the rope extended againPlayers like Vihari & Iyer proved in their limited chances from the same batting spot & they deserve more chances Enough is Enough. The Long Rope is being very long for Rahane & with him scoring occasional 50+ in one out of 15 innings & getting the rope extended again😣Players like Vihari & Iyer proved in their limited chances from the same batting spot & they deserve more chances#SAvIND

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Inconsistency continues for Rahane as Rabada gets Rahane for 9 and India 116 for 4. Inconsistency continues for Rahane as Rabada gets Rahane for 9 and India 116 for 4.

Manya @CSKian716 Form is temporary, wasting a review is permanent. Form is temporary, wasting a review is permanent.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Kohli being wrongly given out on 99 and not being able to take a review is the only way i see Rahane getting dropped. Kohli being wrongly given out on 99 and not being able to take a review is the only way i see Rahane getting dropped.

Biplav Acharya @YesImBiplav



Bye Bye Rahane ! Tata will be the title sponsor for Ajinkya Rahane #Tata Bye Bye Rahane ! Tata will be the title sponsor for Ajinkya Rahane #Tata Bye Bye Rahane !

Kohli and Pant will now hope to take India to Stumps on Day 1 without losing any more wickets.

