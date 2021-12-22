"Huge motivation coming from you" - Mohammed Siraj reacts to high praise from Sachin Tendulkar

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has become a crucial part of the team since making his debut in Melbourne during the series win Down Under. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar lauded his spirit and said that the energy he displays makes him stand out.

Speaking to Boria Majumdar on 'Backstage with Boria', Tendulkar praised Siraj's body language and how quickly he has adapted to international cricket, having been a big performer at the First-Class level.

Reacting to the video, Siraj wrote:

"Thank you @sachin_rt sir for this . It is a huge motivation for me coming from you .. I will always do my best for my country .stay well sir."

In the video, Tendulkar said about Siraj:

"There is a spring in his legs and that is what I like to see. His run-up, you can see he's full of energy. He's one of those bowlers, when you look at him, you can't figure out whether it's the first over of the day or the last over of the day. Because he is coming at you all the time, and that is what I like."

The legendary batter went on to add:

"He's a proper fast bowler and his body language is so positive. That's what I like."

Mohammed Siraj a fast learner, has shown maturity: Sachin Tendulkar

Mohammed Siraj's Test debut came in Australia after an injury to Mohammad Shami.

By the end of that series, with just two Tests under his belt, he ended up leading the attack as India were hit with more injuries and played a new-look bowling lineup in the final match at the Gabba.

Siraj went on to grab a five-wicket haul as India won in Brisbane in unlikely circumstances. Since then, the 27-year-old has established himself as one of India's first picks on the team sheet, especially on overseas tours.

Speaking about how he has quickly developed on the international stage, Tendulkar said:

"He is a fast learner, you know. In fact, last year when he played in Australia, he made his debut in Melbourne, but it never appeared like he's playing his first match. I felt like this guy has been around for a while, that was the maturity he showed."

The 48-year-old went on to add:

"He built up his spells so beautifully there. And from there on, he's not looked back. And every time I see him, there is something new that he has introduced."

Siraj is expected to play a big role in India's upcoming three-match Test series in South Africa. The first Test begins in Centurion starting December 26.

