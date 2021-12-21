"That is going to be critical" - Sachin Tendulkar reveals key to succeed with the bat in South Africa

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar knows a thing or two about how to play in South Africa, having played some memorable knocks there against some very potent bowling attacks.

Ahead of India's three-match Test series in South Africa, he shared some tips on what their batters can do to succeed there.

Speaking to Boria Majumdar on 'Backstage with Boria', Tendulkar said:

"I've always said, front foot defence is important. Up front, front foot defence is important. And that front foot defence is going to count here. The first 25 overs, front foot defence is going to be critical."

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar @AgeasFederal 3 days to the South Africa Test series and all eyes will be on Indian batting. Here is the best analyst I know @sachin_rt on a real masterclass on batting in SAF. Full show 23 Dec 2pm #BackstagewithBoria 3 days to the South Africa Test series and all eyes will be on Indian batting. Here is the best analyst I know @sachin_rt on a real masterclass on batting in SAF. Full show 23 Dec 2pm #BackstagewithBoria @AgeasFederal https://t.co/Yg1zIn2eZs

Tendulkar noted that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had shown good technique with their front foot defense during the tour of England, which India were leading 2-1 when the fifth Test was postponed to 2022.

"And that is what we got to see in England, when Rahul got those runs and so did Rohit. Their front foot defence was solid," the 48-year-old said.

Sachin Tendulkar elaborates importance of playing close to the body

Sachin Tendulkar, the leading run-scorer in the history of Tests and ODIs, also said it was important to keep your hands close to the body while playing the front foot defense.

Using Rohit and Rahul's example from the England tour, he went on to explain:

"The hands were not going away from the body. When your hands start going away from your body, that is when you start losing control slowly, but surely. And the beauty was their hands were not going away."

He added that sometimes batters would be beaten, but playing close to the body maximized chances of not edging the ball behind.

"They got beaten on occasion and that’s fine, you know? Every batter gets beaten. Bowlers are there to pick wickets, so that’s okay. But when your hands start going away from your body, that is when you are likely to edge the ball."

Tendulkar went on to emphasize that Rohit and Rahul's front foot defense was the reason why the duo succeeded in England, and why batters should look to work on that to do well in South Africa.

"The reason for them continuing to bat was because their hands were close to their body. And that was the major difference between the earlier partnerships which were unsuccessful and the last tour of England where the openers really did a fabulous job."

India are set to tour South Africa for three Tests and as many ODIs. All the matches will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 situation in the rainbow nation.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



There will be no spectators in the stadiums for the matches between India and South Africa, CSA have confirmed.



This step is taken to protect the players and the tour.



📸 CSA



#SouthAfrica #India #SAvIND 🚨JUST IN🚨There will be no spectators in the stadiums for the matches between India and South Africa, CSA have confirmed.This step is taken to protect the players and the tour.📸 CSA 🚨JUST IN🚨 There will be no spectators in the stadiums for the matches between India and South Africa, CSA have confirmed.This step is taken to protect the players and the tour.📸 CSA#SouthAfrica #India #SAvIND https://t.co/mvDFVOaxHU

Also Read Article Continues below

The three-match Test series between South Africa and India will begin on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar