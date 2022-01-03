"They have become Purane" - Twitterati slams Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane for another failure in Johannesburg

India's middle-order woes continued as veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane once again failed in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

India got off to a watchful start after stand-in captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal batted well in the first hour, putting on 36 runs before Marco Jansen got the latter to edge one behind.

Rahul then did the bulk of the scoring in a 13-run stand with Pujara, before the hosts turned the momentum completely in their favor.

Duanne Olivier, who wasn't fully fit for the first Test, showed South Africa what they were missing when he snagged Pujara and Rahane off consecutive deliveries to leave India reeling.

Olivier got one to bounce a little extra, taking the edge off the shoulder of Pujara's bat to go straight to Temba Bavuma at point.

Rahane then hung his bat out to a short delivery outside the off-stump, and Keegan Petersen took a comfortable catch in the slips cordon to hand Olivier his 50th Test scalp.

Rahul and Hanuma Vihari took India to 53/3 at Lunch on Day 1, but South Africa will be the happier team after the first session.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane face heat after Wanderers flop show

Pujara's 3(33) and Rahane's golden duck came when India needed their two experienced batters to step up more than ever, with Virat Kohli suffering from upper back spasms on the morning of the match, leaving him to be replaced by Hanuma Vihari at the last moment.

Both have come under scrutiny for their long runs of poor form, and their performances today have not helped their case.

Rahane made 48 in the first innings in Centurion, but once again failed to put on a score today.

There were a flurry of reactions on social media after the two batters fell off consecutive deliveries, with many calling for them to be dropped. Here are the best ones:

Ramesh Srivats @rameshsrivats I think Pujara & Rahane have become Purane. I think Pujara & Rahane have become Purane.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Test careers of Pujara and Rahane on the brink Test careers of Pujara and Rahane on the brink

Silly Point @FarziCricketer No score is bigger than friendship. Rahane got out even before we start criticizing Pujara. A true friend shielding another. ❤ #SAvIND No score is bigger than friendship. Rahane got out even before we start criticizing Pujara. A true friend shielding another. ❤ #SAvIND

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Time is running out for Pujara and Rahane. With Gill, Vihari, Iyer waiting, the pressure will be there and it's high time for the team management to take some tough decisions. Time is running out for Pujara and Rahane. With Gill, Vihari, Iyer waiting, the pressure will be there and it's high time for the team management to take some tough decisions.

Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) @ovshake42 Yes, cricketers deserve long ropes... but how long? Yes, cricketers deserve long ropes... but how long?

Abhishek  ︎ @ImAbhishek7_ Rahane Pujara should retire and play in Road Safety League Rahane Pujara should retire and play in Road Safety League

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh At some point, somebody will have the courage to accept Pujara and Rahane must go. Their replacements might fail too, no one can guarantee success but you can't keep picking on two players who have shown no signs of resurgence. At some point, somebody will have the courage to accept Pujara and Rahane must go. Their replacements might fail too, no one can guarantee success but you can't keep picking on two players who have shown no signs of resurgence.

BALAJI @deep_extracover I dont really think Ind will struggle if they replace Pujara, Rahane at once....I get the experience view point and all but from contribution side, dont think there will be any difference if not better from replacements...But the guys getting replaced should be given a long rope. I dont really think Ind will struggle if they replace Pujara, Rahane at once....I get the experience view point and all but from contribution side, dont think there will be any difference if not better from replacements...But the guys getting replaced should be given a long rope.

Deep Point @ittzz_spidey It's time to say Thank you Rahane & to some extent to Pujara also.!Gill,Kohli,Vihari/Iyer,Pant my middle order from the future series.! It's time to say Thank you Rahane & to some extent to Pujara also.!Gill,Kohli,Vihari/Iyer,Pant my middle order from the future series.!

Srini @softsignalout Rahane & Pujara have served Indian cricket well , but time to move ahead. Rahane & Pujara have served Indian cricket well , but time to move ahead.

J.S @Jadonsareddevil Has there been any other person inthe history of professional sports who has gotten as many chances as pujara&rahane? Has there been any other person inthe history of professional sports who has gotten as many chances as pujara&rahane?

