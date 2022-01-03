"They have become Purane" - Twitterati slams Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane for another failure in Johannesburg

India's middle-order woes continued as veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane once again failed in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.
India got off to a watchful start after stand-in captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal batted well in the first hour, putting on 36 runs before Marco Jansen got the latter to edge one behind.
Rahul then did the bulk of the scoring in a 13-run stand with Pujara, before the hosts turned the momentum completely in their favor.
Duanne Olivier, who wasn't fully fit for the first Test, showed South Africa what they were missing when he snagged Pujara and Rahane off consecutive deliveries to leave India reeling.
Olivier got one to bounce a little extra, taking the edge off the shoulder of Pujara's bat to go straight to Temba Bavuma at point.
Rahane then hung his bat out to a short delivery outside the off-stump, and Keegan Petersen took a comfortable catch in the slips cordon to hand Olivier his 50th Test scalp.
Rahul and Hanuma Vihari took India to 53/3 at Lunch on Day 1, but South Africa will be the happier team after the first session.
Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane face heat after Wanderers flop show
Pujara's 3(33) and Rahane's golden duck came when India needed their two experienced batters to step up more than ever, with Virat Kohli suffering from upper back spasms on the morning of the match, leaving him to be replaced by Hanuma Vihari at the last moment.
Both have come under scrutiny for their long runs of poor form, and their performances today have not helped their case.
Rahane made 48 in the first innings in Centurion, but once again failed to put on a score today.
There were a flurry of reactions on social media after the two batters fell off consecutive deliveries, with many calling for them to be dropped. Here are the best ones:
Also ReadArticle Continues below