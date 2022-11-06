SA vs NED weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Adelaide for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

South Africa will lock horns with the Netherlands in their final Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, November 6. A full 40-over game is on the cards as Adelaide's weather forecast suggests there won't be any rain during the SA vs NED T20 World Cup game.

South Africa are fourth in the Group 2 standings with five points from four games. A win against the Netherlands will see them go through to the semi-finals of the competition. The Proteas have had a mixed campaign so far, beating India convincingly before going down against Pakistan in their last fixture.

Skipper Temba Bavuma showed signs of returning to form in the previous game against Pakistan which will be a positive for the side ahead of the Zimbabwe clash. South Africa's bowling unit has also done exceedingly well so far in the competition and will hope to maintain their form.

Only a defeat would damage South Africa's chances of progressing in the T20 World Cup. Even a washout, which is unlikely, will seal them a spot in the semi-finals as they have the highest net run rate in the group. However, the Netherlands will be desperate to cause an upset and beat the Proteas.

The Dutch are coming into the game on the back of a win against Zimbabwe and will hope to put up a spirited performance against Bavuma and Co. Sikandar Raza has performed consistently throughout the T20 World Cup and will hope to end his anf the team's campaign on a high.

SA vs NED Weather Update in Adelaide - No rain predicted

Zehra @allaboutcrick74 you all are waking up at 5:00 am for ned vs sa???? you all are waking up at 5:00 am for ned vs sa????

Fans can rejoice as there is no rain predicted during the SA vs NED T20 World Cup game in Adelaide. The temperature will hover between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius during the match and it will be extremely hot, being a day game.

The humidity will be around 50 percent at the start of the game. However, it will go down significantly as the match progresses, making it pleasant for players.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM weather update: Melbourne weather on November 2 ahead of India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes