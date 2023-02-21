SA-W vs BAN-W weather update: Newlands, Cape Town weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 20

A full 40 overs of action awaits fans in Cape Town for the 20th ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa Women (SA-W) and Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) as there is no chance of precipitation. The Group A fixture will take place at Newlands on Monday, February 21.

The hosts have had a mixed campaign so far, winning one out of their three games. Their only victory came against New Zealand at Boland Park. South Africa's chances of going through to the semi-finals hang by the wire as they prepare for the must-win Bangladesh clash.

South African batter Laura Wolvaardt, who will have her family and friends in Cape Town, stressed the need to stay calm and concentrate on the job at hand.

“Obviously it’s a massive game,” she told reporters on the eve of the game. “Probably one of the most important games of my career. My family and friends will be there, so the vibe will be incredible, we just need to stay calm and do what we do, and hopefully, it will go our way.”

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are yet to win a match in the history of the T20 World Cup. They will want to end their long wait and spoil South Africa's party. Skipper Nigar Sultana is desperate for a victory to end their campaign on a positive note.

“We have had a hard time,” she said. “There are a few things that haven’t gone well for us. We haven’t put in a full team performance yet.

“If we can do well and get a win in this game, it will cover up everything. Not quite everything, but if we can get something from the tournament, that will help us in the future."

A win for South Africa in Cape Town will put them alongside New Zealand in the points table. However, Sune Luus and Co. will go through to the top four courtesy of having a better net run rate.

Cape Town weather - Newlands weather report on February 21 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game awaits fans in Cape Town for the T20 World Cup game between South Africa and Bangladesh. The last few games have been halted by brisk showers, but this all-important tie has no chance of precipitation at all.

According to accuweather.com, the temperature will be on the lower side, hovering between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius. Although there will be no cloud cover, the humidity is expected to be around 65 percent.

SA-W vs BAN-W Squads

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c), Shorna Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal, and Disha Biswas.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Annerie Dercksen, and Anneke Bosch.

