ENG-W vs PAK-W weather update: Newlands, Cape Town weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 19

An uninterrupted game is on the cards in Cape Town for the 19th ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between England Women (ENG-W) and Pakistan Women (PAK-W) as there is no chance of rain playing spoilsport. The Group B fixture will take place at Newlands on Monday, February 21.

England have been rampant so far in the tournament, winning all three games. A 11-run victory against India at St George’s Park on Saturday helped them book a semi-final berth. However, wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones stressed that her side are still looking for a "complete performance" ahead of their final group game against Pakistan.

“We've had three good games, but we keep saying we're still searching for the complete performance," she told reporters on the eve of the match.

England Cricket @englandcricket



West Indies victory over Pakistan sees us book our semi-final spot! A place in the #T20WorldCup semi-finals confirmedWest Indies victory over Pakistan sees us book our semi-final spot! A place in the #T20WorldCup semi-finals confirmed 👊West Indies victory over Pakistan sees us book our semi-final spot! https://t.co/gJAUDsTLlw

Two close defeats against India and West Indies have left Pakistan's qualification hopes out of their hands. Despite these two losses, all-rounder Aliya Riaz insists they will not change their own approach and will look to end their campaign on a high.

“We have the same plan. We will aim for a win in the next match and we will try to finish the tournament on a good note," she said. “The way we played the first two matches well, the way we played attacking cricket, with the same strike rate, fast and quick, we will play matches in the same way and win.”

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad



Her century takes Pakistan to 165, their highest ever total in the tournament history. History in Cape Town! Muneeba Ali becomes the first Pakistan batter to score a 100 in Women's T20Is and only the 6th woman in the world to do it in T20 World Cups.Her century takes Pakistan to 165, their highest ever total in the tournament history. #TurnItUp History in Cape Town! Muneeba Ali becomes the first Pakistan batter to score a 100 in Women's T20Is and only the 6th woman in the world to do it in T20 World Cups. Her century takes Pakistan to 165, their highest ever total in the tournament history. #TurnItUp https://t.co/xxRSCgt4We

A win for Pakistan here in Cape Town would most likely put India at the top of the Group B points table, while England would slip to second position.

Cape Town weather - Newlands weather report on February 21 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action will be on the cards when England lock horns with Pakistan in Cape Town. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game.

Temperature, meanwhile, will hover around 20 degrees Celsius, with humidity around 50 percent. Around 35 percent of cloud cover is expected during the game in Cape Town.

ENG-W vs PAK-W Squads

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Nawaz, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Ayesha Naseem, and Sadaf Shamas.

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, and Maia Bouchier.

Poll : 0 votes