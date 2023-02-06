SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Faf du Plessis and Anrich Nortje lead charts - Updated after Match 28

Durban’s Super Giants defeated the Pretoria Capitals by 151 runs and bowed out of the SA20 2023 on a positive note. After setting a target of 255 for the opponents to chase, the Super Giants bowled the Capitals out for 103 in 13.5 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen was the star of the show for the Super Giants after he stayed not out on 104 off 44 with the help of 10 fours and six sixes. Junior Dala also picked up three wickets for Quinton de Kock’s men.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Faf du Plessis of the Joburg Super Kings has replaced Paarl Royals’ Jos Buttler as the leading run-scorer of the SA20 2023.

Du Plessis has racked up 369 runs from nine matches at an average of 52.71 and a strike rate of 148.79, with a century and two half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Heinrich Klaasen of Durban’s Super Giants moved to second on the list. The right-handed batter has scored 363 runs from 10 matches at an average of 60.50 and a strike-rate of 164.25. Apart from three half-centuries, he also has a century to his name.

Klaasen and du Plessis are the only two batters with hundreds in the ongoing tournament. Buttler, in the meantime, got pushed down to third in the table.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Anrich Nortje of the Pretoria Capitals is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 15 wickets from eight matches at an excellent economy rate of 6.51. He has an average of 13.40 and a strike-rate of 12.30.

Roelof van der Merwe of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape is second on the list. The left-arm spinner has picked up 14 wickets from seven innings at a stupendous economy rate of 5.26.

Gerald Coetzee and Bjorn Fortuin have also been impressive for the Super Kings and Royals, respectively.

