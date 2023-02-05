SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Jos Buttler and Anrich Nortje lead charts - Updated after Match 26

Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals strengthened their hold at the top of the SA20 table after beating Rashid Khan’s MI Cape Town in Match No.26 at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium by one wicket.

Rilee Rossouw was named the Player of the Match after he scored 40 runs off 19 balls with two fours and four sixes. On the back of his knock, the Capitals chased down the target of 160 off the last ball.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Jos Buttler of the Paarl Royals remains the leading run-scorer in the inaugural edition of the tournament. The right-handed batter has scored 308 runs from nine matches at an average of 38.50 and a strike-rate of 127.27 with three half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Faf du Plessis of the Joburg Super Kings is second on the list. The former South African skipper has racked up 277 runs from seven innings at an average of 46.17 and a strike-rate of 148.13. He also has a top score of 113 not out.

Will Jacks of the Pretoria Capitals and Heinrich Klaasen of Durban’s Super Giants have scored 270 and 259 runs respectively.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Anrich Nortje of the Pretoria Capitals has replaced Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s Roelof van der Merwe as the leading wicket-taker of the championship. Nortje has picked up 15 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 6.49.

But having played one less match than Nortje, Van der Merwe has the chance of catching up with the Capitals’ speedster. Van der Merwe has picked up 14 wickets at a stupendous economy rate of 4.74 with a six-wicket haul to his name.

Bjorn Fortuin of the Paarl Royals has shown a lot of accuracy, taking 13 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 6.29.

