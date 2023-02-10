SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Jos Buttler and Anrich Nortje lead charts - Updated after Semi-final 2

Sunrisers Eastern Cape defeated Faf du Plessis’ Joburg Super Kings by 14 runs in the second semi-final at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, February 9.

The Sunrisers are now scheduled to lock horns with Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals in the final on Saturday, February 11, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Aiden Markram became the third player after du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen to score a hundred in the tournament. He scored 100 off 58 balls with six fours and as many sixes to guide the Sunrisers to victory.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Jos Buttler of the Paarl Royals remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The England ODI and T20I skipper has scored 391 runs from 11 games at an average of 39.10 and a strike rate of 132.54, with four half-centuries and a top score of 70 to his name.

But he won’t be able to add more to his tally after the Royals failed to go beyond the semis.

Faf du Plessis of the Joburg Super Kings finished the tournament with 369 runs from 11 matches at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 147.60 with a century and two half-centuries.

Like Buttler, even du Plessis won’t have a chance to add to his tally after the Super Kings were knocked out.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Anrich Nortje of the Pretoria Capitals is the leading wicket-taker in SA20 2023. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 18 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 13.55 and an economy rate of 6.28.

Gerald Coetzee of the Super Kings is second on the list with 17 wickets from nine games at an economy rate of 8.07.

Rassie van der Dussen has picked up 16 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 5.33 with a six-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

