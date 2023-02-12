SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Jos Buttler and Roelof van der Merwe lead charts - Updated after final 

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have been crowned the champions of the inaugural edition of the SA20 2023. On Sunday, February 12, Aiden Markram’s men defeated Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals by four wickets in the final at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg to win the title.

After opting to field first, the Sunriers bowled the Capitals out for 135 in 19.3 overs. Roelof van der Merwe was the star of the show with his haul of four wickets for 31 runs.

Sisanda Magala and Ottniel Baartman picked up two wickets apiece. Adam Rossington’s 30-ball 57 helped the Sunrisers chase the target down with as many as 22 balls to spare.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Jos Buttler of the Paarl Royals finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer. In 11 matches, the right-handed batter scored 391 runs at an average of 39.10 and a strike-rate of 132.54, with four half-centuries and a top score of 70 to show for his efforts.

Faf du Plessis of the Joburg Super Kings finished second in the table with 369 runs from 11 games at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 147.60 with two half-centuries and a century to his name. The former South Africa skipper also scored 92 in one of the games.

Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Heinrich Klaasen of Durban’s Super Giants scored 366 and 363 runs, respectively. Markram and Klaasen also scored centuries along with du Plessis.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s Roelof van der Merwe finished as the leading wicket-taker of the championship. The left-arm spinner picked up 20 wickets from 10 matches at an incredible economy rate of 5.61. He also had a six-wicket haul to his name.

Anrich Nortje of the Pretoria Capitals finished the tournament with 20 wickets, but had an inferior average of 13.25 compared to van der Merwe’s 9.55.

