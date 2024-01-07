SA20 2024: How to purchase tickets for the tournament?

The second edition of SA20 kicks off on January 10 in South Africa. The first edition was a successful one, and the upcoming edition is expected to be even bigger. This edition will go on for a month, with the final scheduled on February 10.

Six teams will compete for the title. Thirty league games will be played across six venues before the playoffs kick off on February 6. The venue of the knockout stages of the SA20 League 2024 is yet to be decided.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the defending champions. They beat Pretoria Capitals in the final of the inaugural edition of the SA20 League.

The opening game of the second edition will see the Sunrisers lock horns against the Joburg Super Kings at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

The tickets for all the league games are available, and you don’t want to miss out on watching the best players in the world going head-to-head in the shortest format.

SA20, 2024 ticketing details: How to buy tickets?

The tickets for all the league games are available on the competition's site.

You can visit the www.sa20.co.za link, and search for tickets. By selecting the ‘Buy Tickets’ option, you can search for the game you are looking forward to watching live and book the tickets. The tickets are also available at the offices in the stadiums.

The price of tickets at various venues varies. The price range for the opening game in Gqeberha is from R75 to R450, while for the second game in Durban, it's from R20 to R2065. The price of tickets in Paarl ranges between R90 to R170.

As far as the tickets at St George’s Park Stadium are concerned, the price varies in different parts of the ground. The ticket price for Grass Embarkment and seats in the Baji Old Stand ranges from R85 to R95, while it's R450 for St George’s Corporate Club.

The tickets are available in three different categories. Fans whose age is between 7-18 are placed in the Scholar category.

People of 60+ are placed in the Pensioner category, whild the others are in the Adult category. Each category has a different range of prices.

The tickets for SA20 2024 are getting sold at a rapid pace, so fans will have to hurry to get hold of one if they want to watch the games live.

The second edition of SA20 promises to be a cracking one, as the best players in the shortest format are set to compete for the title.

