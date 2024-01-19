SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals, Match 10

Pretoria Capitals and Durban’s Super Giants were head to head in match 10 of the SA20 2024 on Thursday, January 18. The Capitals vs Giants encounter took place at Supersport Park and was one of the high-scoring encounters the ongoing season has witnessed so far.

As the league proceeds in full swing, some changes on the points table were spotted at the end of the 10th match.

The Super Giants conceded their first defeat of the season in four appearances. Three successive wins followed by a defeat have retained them in second place on the points table. They boast a net run rate of 0.863 and 13 points.

Notably, the table-toppers Paarl Royals have an equal number of points as Keshav Maharaj and company but a slightly better NRR places them at the top.

On the other hand, the Capitals’ first win of the season has propelled them to fifth place with an NRR of -0.333 and four points.

Pretoria Capitals win first match of SA20 2024

The Capitals won the toss and elected to bat, a decision that turned out to be fruitful for them. They amassed 204/9 on the scoreboard. Although Super Giants’ bowlers were able to pick the wickets, they could not halt the run flow. Reece Topley was the leading wicket-taker of the side, shining with three wickets.

Although Topley removed the opener Phil Salt for 23, his opening partner Will Jacks scored 101 just off 42 balls. Colin Ingram’s 43 also contributed to breaching the 200-run mark.

The Super Giants had a comparatively poor start. While the scenario required decent fifties from at least two players, the openers collapsed early.

Matthew Breetzke added 33 while Kyle Mayers could not cross 11. With average performances from the other batters, the team could manage only 187, losing the match by 17 runs, thanks to James Neesham’s final over under pressure.

Will and Eathan Bosch also played crucial roles with economical spells, conceding 18 runs in three overs each. The Capitals earned their first victory of the season while it was the first blow for the Super Giants.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App