SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings, Match 7

The seventh match of the SA20 2024 witnessed Durban Super Giants locking horns with Joburg Super Kings. The Giants registered their third successive win, handing the Kings their second consecutive defeat in the process. However, no changes were spotted on the league’s points table.

The Giants are enjoying a magnificent journey which keeps them at the top of the standings. They boast 13 points with a net run rate of 1.469 and have a five-point lead at the top.

On the other hand, the Kings retained the fifth spot on the table. With one abandoned match and two losses, they carry an NRR of -3.375 and have only two points under their belt.

There was no change to the second, third, and fourth-placed teams as Paarl Royals, MI Cape Town, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape grace the positions, respectively. The Pretoria Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the table with no wins from their two matches and an NRR of -0.925

Durban Super Giants earn third consecutive win in SA20 2024

As far as the match between the Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings was concerned, it was a true spectacle of bowling in both innings. The Super Giants won the toss and elected to bat first. Heinrich Klaasen played a splendid 64-run innings to help his team put up a total of 145 on the board.

Keemo Paul (17 from 21 balls) was the second-highest scorer in the first innings. Kings’ Lizaad Williams stole the show with his four-wicket haul. Imran Tahir and Moeen Ali both bagged one wicket apiece, conceding nine and 14 runs in their two overs. respectively.

During the King’s innings, Reeza Hendricks top-scored with 38 off 32 balls. As Giants bowlers put up a brilliant display, the Kings fell short of balls on 108 with one wicket in hand. Reece Topley, conceding 19 runs, shone with three wickets.

Keshav Maharaj and Richard Gleeson both picked up two wickets each, contributing to the Giants’ 37-run win. Ali scored 36 from 26 balls in the middle of the innings but his all-around display did not help much in securing his team’s maiden win of the season.

