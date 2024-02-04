SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants, Match 29

MI Cape Town faced Pretoria Capitals in the 28th match of SA20 2024 on Saturday, February 3, at the Newlands, Cape Town. The Capitals won the match by four wickets. The 29th match saw Durban Super Giants lock horns against Joburg Super Kings at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Super Kings won the match by seven wickets on the penultimate delivery of their innings.

Durban Super Giants, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, and Paarl Royals are still in the first three places on the points table with Net Run Rates of +1.402, +1.372, and -0.563, respectively. Super Giants have won seven out of 10 matches, while the Eastern Cape and the Royals have won six and five games, respectively.

Joburg Super Kings have won three out of 10 matches and have jumped to fourth place from fifth. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.640. Pretoria Capitals have moved to fifth place from sixth and have won three out of 10 matches with a Net Run Rate of -1.085. MI Cape Town have slipped to the last position from fourth. They have won three out of 10 matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.114.

MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants face defeats despite strong performances

MI Cape Town won the toss against Pretoria Capitals and elected to bat. Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton added 62 runs for the first wicket for MI. Kieron Pollard was the only other batter apart from those two to register a double-digit score.

MI posted a total of 163 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Van der Dussen was the highest scorer for the team and made 60 runs off 46 deliveries. Wayne Parnell was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 33 runs.

The Capitals didn’t have a decent start and lost their first two wickets for just 11 runs. Kyle Verreynne played a decent role with his knock of 34 runs from 22 deliveries. Theunis de Bruyn and Senuran Muthusamy played a crucial role and helped the team cross the line in 19.4 overs with four wickets in hand.

Joburg Super Kings, in their game, elected to bowl after winning the toss against the Durban Super Giants. The Super Giants lost their first three wickets for just 32 runs. JJ Smuts and Wiaan Mulder added 115 runs for the third wicket and scored a half-century each. Heinrich Klaasen made 40 runs off 16 deliveries.

They made 203 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Lizaad Williams was the pick of the bowlers for the Super Kings, ending the innings with three wickets for 47 runs.

Faf du Plessis and Leus du Plooy provided a solid start to the Super Kings and added 102 runs for the first wicket, scoring 57 runs each. Wayne Madsen remained unbeaten on 44 runs off 29 deliveries. Super Kings reached the target of 204 runs in 19.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

