SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, Match 26

The ongoing second edition of SA20, South Africa’s premier T20 league, witnessed Pretoria Capitals taking on MI Cape Town at the Supersport Park in Centurion on February 1. It was a crucial game for both teams with a fourth potential playoff place still at stake. The latter side registered a huge win to stay alive in the tournament.

MI Cape Town added more more points to their kitty to jump to the fourth place in the points table. They also trumped the Johannesburg Super Kings on the basis of net run rate. The MI side now boast 13 points after nine matches with three wins and have a net run rate of +0.172.

On the other hand, the Super Kings, with the same points, are in fifth place with an NRR of -1.951.

Meanwhile, Pretoria Capitals are now languishing at the bottom of the table with only 10 points with an NRR of -1.274. The aforementioned three teams are now fighting for the lone spot to make it to the playoffs and with one match to go. All of them have a chance to progress.

Among other teams, Durban Super Giants, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, and Paarl Royals have already made it to the playoffs with 32, 24, and 22 points respectively.

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts BonusPts NRR 1 Durban Super Giants (Q) 9 7 2 0 0 32 4 1.603 2 Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Q) 8 5 2 0 1 24 2 1.207 3 Paarl Royals (Q) 8 5 3 0 0 22 2 -0.355 4 MI Cape Town 9 3 6 0 0 13 1 -1.951 5 Joburg Super Kings 9 2 5 0 2 13 1 -1.951 6 Pretoria Capitals 9 2 6 0 1 10 0 -1.274

MI Cape Town register the highest total of the season and defend it comfortably

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town opted to bat first after winning the toss and posted the second-highest total in the history of SA20. Ryan Rickelton continued his excellent form smashing 90 off just 45 balls while Dewald Brevis finally got going this season scoring an unbeaten 66 off just 32 balls.

The duo shared 11 sixes between them while skipper Kieron Pollard provided a fantastic finish, smashing 27 runs off only seven deliveries. MI Cape Town posted a mammoth total of 248 runs on the board in their 20 overs hitting as many as 20 sixes in their innings to go with 16 fours.

In response, Kyle Verreynne smashed a century but his heroic knock also came when the Capitals were down and out of the match. However, his majestic knock of 116* off 52 balls made sure that they denied MI a bonus point win. It also saved the net run-rate from being worst for the Capitals.

Thanks to his unbelievable hitting, the Pretoria Capitals could reach 214 runs in their 20 overs and despite that, they lost by 34 runs.

