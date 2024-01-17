SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town, Match 8

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town locked horns in match eighth of the SA20 2024 on Tuesday. The match took place at Newlands Cricket Ground and was intensely competitive from beginning to end. As a result, there was a slight change in the points table standings.

The table-toppers Durban Super Giants continue to retain their place followed by the Paarl Royals. However, the Eastern Cape and the MI Cape Town have exchanged places.

The Men in Orange clinched their first win of the season after an abandoned match and a loss in their previous two outings. It gives them six points and a net run rate of -0.775.

They have replaced the blue jerseys in third place whereas, Kieron Pollard's side has slipped down to fourth. After a narrow-margined defeat, they have an NRR of 1.469 along with five points.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape win their first match of SA20 2024

The Eastern Cape won the toss and elected to bat first. On the high-scoring pitch, they totaled 202 for the loss of just two wickets. Jordan Hermann's 62-ball 106 was enough to put pressure on the MICT bowlers.

Dawid Malan's half-century also helped cross the 200-run mark as Kieron Pollard's bowlers failed to stop the run flow. Not only this, but none of the bowlers accounted for a wicket except for Pollard (2).

During Cape Town's chase, openers Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton put together a solid start. The duo added 41 and 58 runs respectively. However, there was not much contribution from the rest of the line-up except for Sam Curran standing as the lone warrior till the end. He scored an unbeaten 37 off 22 but kept on losing partners.

As a result, the team fell short of balls with five runs still required. It gave the Eastern Cape their first win of the season by a bare margin of four runs. Ottniel Baartman's final over under pressure played a crucial role in Aiden Markram's team's triumph.

