SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals (Updated) ft. Heinrich Klaasen and Lizaad Williams

Sunrisers Eastern Cape bagged a five-wicket win over Durban Super Giants in the 12th game of SA20 2024, while Joburg Super Kings registered a six-wicket win over Pretoria Capitals in the 13th clash.

Taking a glance at the 12th game's details, the Super Giants batted first and posted a total of 159/7 in 20 overs. Wiaam Mulder top-scored with 52 runs from 29 balls with three fours and four sixes. Simon Harmer grabbed a four-wicket haul for Eastern Cape.

During the chase, it took 19.2 overs for the Sunrisers to seal the deal with five wickets remaining. Tristan Stubbs was the standout batter, scoring 66* runs off 37 balls with five fours and three sixes. He received decent support from Markram, who scored 38.

Moving on to the competition's 13th match, Pretoria Capitals scored 167/9 in 20 overs, thanks to Kyle Verreynne's 72* off 52. Lizaad Williams and Romario Shepherd bagged three-wicket hauls for the Kings, while Nandre Burger picked up two wickets.

In response, Joburg chased down the target in just 18 overs. Donovan Ferreira was the star batter with 56* off 20 balls, smacking seven fours and three sixes for Kings.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 4 4 1 337 98 112.33 185 182.16 - 4 - 21 25 2 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 4 4 0 210 104 52.5 126 166.66 1 - - 17 11 3 H Klaasen (DSG) 5 5 1 194 85 48.5 102 190.19 - 2 - 13 14 4 JC Buttler (PR) 4 4 1 169 70* 56.33 107 157.94 - 1 - 21 6 5 WG Jacks (PC) 4 4 0 165 101 41.25 84 196.42 1 1 - 15 12 6 MP Breetzke (DSG) 5 5 0 163 43 32.6 110 148.18 - - - 18 9 7 JL du Plooy (JSK) 4 4 0 153 71 38.25 94 162.76 - 1 - 14 8 8 DA Miller (PR) 4 4 1 138 75* 46 100 138 - 1 - 14 3 9 M Van Buuren (PR) 4 4 2 136 72* 68 96 141.66 - 1 - 11 5 10 J Hermann (SEC) 3 3 1 134 106* 67 99 135.35 1 - - 11 7

MI Cape Town (MICT) batter Ryan Rickelton continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 337 runs from four innings. He is followed by his colleague Rassie van der Dussen with 210 runs in the second spot.

Durban Super Giants (DSG) batter Heinrich Klaasen moved up from fifth to third spot, scoring 194 runs. Jos Buttler (169) and Will Jacks (165) slipped two spots each to secure the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Matthew Breetzke (163) climbed up from eighth to sixth position.

Leus du Plooy (153) ascended from the 10th to the seventh slot. David Miller (138) and Mitchell Van Buuren (136) descended two positions apiece to occupy the eighth and ninth ranks, respectively. Jordan Hermann (134) moved one spot up to hold the 10th spot.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 LB Williams (JSK) 4 4 84 14 - 127 9 4/26 14.11 9.07 9.33 1 - 2 L Ngidi (PR) 4 4 94 15.4 - 122 8 4/39 15.25 7.78 11.75 1 - 3 RJW Topley (DSG) 5 5 120 20 2 165 8 3/19 20.62 8.25 15 - - 4 KA Maharaj (DSG) 5 5 102 17 - 136 6 2/17 22.66 8 17 - - 5 WG Jacks (PC) 4 3 60 10 - 63 5 2/18 12.6 6.3 12 - - 6 D Pretorius (DSG) 5 4 66 11 - 90 5 2/19 18 8.18 13.2 - - 7 RJ Gleeson (DSG) 3 3 72 12 - 101 5 2/22 20.2 8.41 14.4 - - 8 N Burger (JSK) 4 4 84 14 - 125 5 2/30 25 8.92 16.8 - - 9 R Shepherd (JSK) 4 4 72 12 - 138 5 3/39 27.6 11.5 14.4 - - 10 Imran Tahir (JSK) 4 4 78 13 - 84 4 1/9 21 6.46 19.5 - -

Lizaad Williams moved two spots up to secure the top spot in the wickets standings with nine scalps. Lungi Ngidi slid one position down to move to the second rank with eight scalps at 15.25.

Reece Topley (8) descended one position to the third rank at 20.62. Keshav Maharaj (6) moved up from sixth to fourth position at 22.66. Will Jacks (5) moved up from 13th to fifth slot, boasting an average of 12.6.

Dwaine Pretorius (5) and Richard Gleeson (5) slid two slots down to make it to the sixth and seventh ranks at 18 and 20.2, respectively. Nandre Burger (5) moved up from 22nd to eighth spot at 25. Romario Shepherd (5) climbed up from the 31st slot to the ninth rank at 27.6. Imran Tahir ascended from 14th to 10th position with four wickets in his kitty.

