SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants (Updated) ft. Will Jacks and Reece Topley

Pretoria Capitals managed a 17-run win over Durban Super Giants in the 10th game of SA20 20224 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Batting first, Pretoria Capitals lost their opener Philip Salt (23) quite early. However, Will Jacks (101) went on to score a century with the help of eight fours and nine sixes. In the middle overs, Colin Ingram scored 43 off 23, a knock laced with five fours and one six.

The Capitals racked up a total of 204/9 in 20 overs. Reece Topley scalped three wickets while conceding 34 runs in his four-over spell, while Junior Dala picked up two wickets.

In reply, Matthew Breetzke (33) took up the aggressor's role. Kyle Mayers (11), and Heinrich Klaasen (1) couldn't create an impact. Ultimately, the Super Giants could post only 187/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by 17 runs.

Will Jacks went on to shine with the ball, picking up two wickets for 18 runs. Captain Wayne Parnell picked up two wickets alongside Hardus Viljoen.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 3 3 0 243 98 81 133 182.7 - 3 - 14 19 2 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 3 3 0 169 104 56.33 98 172.44 1 - - 13 9 3 WG Jacks (PC) 3 3 0 164 101 54.66 80 205 1 1 - 15 12 4 H Klaasen (DSG) 4 4 1 163 85 54.33 85 191.76 - 2 - 12 11 5 MP Breetzke (DSG) 4 4 0 128 43 32 86 148.83 - - - 13 8 6 JC Buttler (PR) 3 3 1 123 70* 61.5 76 161.84 - 1 - 15 4 7 RR Rossouw (PC) 3 3 0 122 82 40.66 74 164.86 - 1 - 11 7 8 JL du Plooy (JSK) 3 3 0 120 71 40 73 164.38 - 1 - 13 5 9 DA Miller (PR) 3 3 1 118 75* 59 79 149.36 - 1 - 12 3 10 J Hermann (SEC) 2 2 1 109 106* 109 73 149.31 1 - - 8 6

MICT opening batter Ryan Rickleton accumulated 243 runs from three innings to hold the pole position in the run-scoring charts. His teammate Rassie van der Dussen amassed 169 runs to secure the second rank.

Capitals opener Will Jacks propelled from 17th to third rank, scoring 164 runs. Heinrich Klaasen (163) slipped one position to the fourth slot. Matthew Breetzke (128) climbed up from the 10th to the fifth slot.

Jos Buttler (123) slipped from fourth to sixth spot. Rilee Rossouw (122), meanwhile, retained his seventh position. Leus du Plooy (120) descended from the fifth to the eighth slot. David Miller (118) and J Hermann (109) slipped from sixth and eighth slots to ninth and 10th positions, respectively.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Ngidi (PR) 3 3 71 11.5 - 79 8 4/39 9.87 6.67 8.87 1 - 2 RJW Topley (DSG) 4 4 96 16 2 136 7 3/19 19.42 8.5 13.71 - - 3 LB Williams (JSK) 3 3 60 10 - 101 6 4/26 16.83 10.1 10 1 - 4 D Pretorius (DSG) 4 4 66 11 - 90 5 2/19 18 8.18 13.2 - - 5 RJ Gleeson (DSG) 3 3 72 12 - 101 5 2/22 20.2 8.41 14.4 - - 6 KA Maharaj (DSG) 4 4 78 13 - 114 5 2/17 22.8 8.76 15.6 - - 7 OC McCoy (PR) 3 3 66 11 - 87 4 2/31 21.75 7.9 16.5 - - 8 AL Phehlukwayo (PR) 3 3 72 12 - 97 4 2/29 24.25 8.08 18 - - 9 WG Jacks (PC) 3 2 36 6 - 37 3 2/18 12.33 6.16 12 - - 10 Imran Tahir (JSK)"}">Imran Tahir (JSK) 3 3 54 9 - 52 3 1/9 17.33 5.77 18 - -

Paarl Royals pacer Lungi Ngidi scalped eight wickets to dominate the wickets-taking charts. Reece Topley climbed up from eighth to second rank, scalping seven wickets. Lizaad Williams (6) slipped one spot to the third position.

Dwaine Pretorius (5) retained his fourth rank at an average of 18. Richard Gleeson (5) descended from third to fifth rank at an average of 20.2.

Keshav Maharaj (5), Obed McCoy (4), and Andile Phehlukwayo (4) slid one spot each to secure the sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks at 22.8, 21.75, and 24.25, respectively.

Will Jacks (3) rocketed from 28th position to occupy the ninth rank at an average of12.33. Imran Tahir (3) glided down from the ninth to 10th spot at an average of 17.33.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App