SA20 League Points Table 2023: Updated standings after MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Match 26

The Pretoria Capitals, on Saturday, February 4, defeated Rashid Khan’s MI Cape Town by one wicket in Match No. 26 of the SA20 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. With the win, the Capitals strengthened their position at the top of the table.

A win in their next match will not only confirm their berth in the playoffs, but cement their spot in the top two. The Capitals currently have 27 points and a net run rate of +1.758. Cape Town, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.120.

MI still have a mathematical chance of going through to the next round of SA20, but a number of permutations and combinations need to go in their favor. But first and foremost, they need to win their last league game with a bonus point to have any chance of going through to the playoffs.

Pretoria Capitals win over MI Cape Town in SA20 Match 26

After being put in to bat first against the Capitals in the latest SA20 match, Cape Town managed a competitive score of 159 in 19.4 overs. Rassie van der Dussen was the pick of their batters after he scored 51 runs off 29 balls with four fours and as many sixes.

A number of their other batters, including Dewald Brevis and George Linde, got into double digits but failed to convert. Eathan Bosch, Anrich Nortje, and James Neesham picked up two wickets apiece for the Capitals. Skipper Wayne Parnell was also exceptional after the left-arm fast bowler finished with figures of 2.1-0-3-1.

The Capitals huffed and puffed, but somehow went past the finish line off the last ball. With two runs needed off the last ball, Joshua Little scored a couple to take his team home. Rilee Rossouw became the Player of the Match for scoring 40 off 19 with three fours and as many sixes.

