"Saar if he is sold in the IPL, he will definitely be sold for 100 crores" - Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's loss vs NZ in 2nd T20I 2025

New Zealand beat Pakistan comfortably by five wickets in the second T20I at the University Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday (March 18). As a result, the hosts took a 2-0 lead over the Asian team in the five-match series.

The second T20I was reduced to 15-over per side affair due to rain. Kiwi captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest.

Salman Agha (46), Shadab Khan (26), and Shaheen Afridi (22*) performed decently with the bat to help Pakistan reach a respectable total of 135/9 in the first innings. Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, James Neesham, and Ish Sodhi picked up two wickets apiece in the bowling department.

Tim Seifert (45) and Finn Allen (38) then gave New Zealand a blazing start in the chase with a 66-run opening partnership in just 4.4 overs.

The Pakistan bowlers tried to get their side back into the contest after that by picking up a couple of wickets. However, it was too late, as New Zealand's middle order took their side home without much trouble in 13.1 overs to go 2-0 up in the five-match T20I series.

Fans enjoyed Tuesday's T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One post read:

"Saar, if he is sold in the IPL, his cost will be higher than the Indian bowlers. He will definitely be sold for 100 crores."

"Very good bowling performance" - New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell after win vs Pakistan in 2nd T20I

At the post-match presentation, New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell applauded the bowling unit for setting up the victory with a brilliant performance. Reflecting on the win, Bracewell said (via Cricbuzz):

"Very good bowling performance. We bowled well into the wind. The wicket has been under cover. There was extra bounce on it. The death bowlers bowled really well. We were happy at the half time. It was tough bowling into the wind."

He continued:

"Tried to hit it into the wind. We have been playing some good cricket. The guys are hitting the ball well. The bowlers are hitting the right lines. It was pretty cold but hopefully we played some entertaining cricket."

Eden Park in Auckland will host the third T20I of the series on Friday, March 21.

