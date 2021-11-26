"Sab nahi maarte Shreyas" - Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls himself after Iyer's debut Test century

India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer made a fabulous start to his Test career after he slammed a fantastic century on debut against New Zealand. Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer tickled the funny bones of his social media followers with his reaction to the debutant's ton.

Taking to his Twitter account, Jaffer pointed out how several Mumbai batters, including Shreyas Iyer, have scored centuries on their test debuts. However, Jaffer, who also hails from Mumbai, noted that he failed to be a part of that tradition.

Here's what he posted:

"Ye troll humne khud ko kiya hai #INDvNZ #Iyer"

Mumbai cricketers like Pravin Amre, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer started their respective Test careers with stunning centuries. Wasim Jaffer, on the other hand, had to deal with twin failures on his debut.

The opener's first appearance in Test match cricket came in February 2000 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The right-hander could only manage to score 10 runs in the fixture against South Africa.

It is worth mentioning that Iyer became the 16th Indian batter to score a hundred on Test debut. The last Team India player to achieve this significant milestone was Prithvi Shaw, who is also the youngest Indian to hit a debut Test century.

Shreyas Iyer makes an impact on Test debut

After playing a number of limited-overs matches for India, the 26-year-old finally got an opportunity to prove his worth in the longer format. The talented youngster showcased exemplary batsmanship against a formidable Kiwi bowling attack to steady the ship for his side.

The player reached his three-figure mark in the first session of Day 2 of the Kanpur Test. He kept the scoreboard ticking with his counter-attacking approach, thus mounting pressure on the opposition.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He contributed with 105 crucial runs from 171 balls before being dismissed by Tim Southee. Iyer has received appreciation from all quarters for his gutsy knock in the encounter.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who according to you will come out on top in the upcoming India vs New Zealand Test series? India New Zealand 18 votes so far