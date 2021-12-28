"The first thing would be to post a formidable total like 450" - Saba Karim feels India will push for an innings victory in the first Test 

Former India wicket-keeper batter Saba Karim believes the team will only look to bat once in the ongoing first Test at Centurion. With time lost in the contest due to rain, India might look to capitalize on their commanding position and rack up a formidable first innings total.

Apart from Day 2, which was entirely washed out due to rain, the forecast for the final day does not look promising. Keeping that in mind, Karim notes that India should make the most of their platform. He reckons the team can bank on their bowlers to dismiss South Africa twice to win the contest.

While speaking on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube, Karim said:

"A lot depends on how India walks out onto the field and bowl in the first innings. The first thing would be to post a formidable total like 450 to be able to get the opportunity to dismiss South Africa twice. The fifth day is likely to be washed out, so India have to bowl accordingly. They should bowl well to enforce the follow-on. Yes, the South African batters are not that experienced, but they are playing in their home conditions."

India have amassed 272-3 in their first innings so far and will look to keep piling on the runs. The bowling unit will need to step up in the first innings in order to maintain India's lead in excess of 200. This would enable them to enforce the follow-on.

I don't think 350-375 would not be a commanding score: Saba Karim

When asked about the ideal first innings score for India, Karim claimed the team would be eyeing a total in excess of 400. The former selector also noted that the wicket of Dean Elgar would be vital if the bowlers are to capitalize on the inexperienced batting unit. Karim added:

"India won't be willing to bat again in this contest. So, I don't think 350-375 would not be a commanding score. Hard to bowl South Africa twice under 400. Dean Elgar would be a big wicket, if he gets out early, India would be able to exploit the inexperience of the rest of the batting unit."

India will resume Day 3 with their overnight pair of KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane. The visitors will look to ramp up the scoring rate with the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur yet to come.

