"If Rahul and Rahane bat for 30-45 minutes, the rest of the batters can play freely" - Saba Karim outlines India's approach on Day 3

Former India wicket-keeper batter Saba Karim noted that once KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane see off the initial phase of play, the team can put their foot on the pedal. Day 2 of the first Test was entirely washed out because of persistent rain.

The conditions will suit the bowlers with the moisture on the wicket after being under the covers. Karim feels the batters after the overnight pair should bat freely, keeping the run rate in mind. While speaking on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube, Karim said:

"More than the number of overs, India will have to keep an eye out on their run rate. If KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane bat for 30-45 minutes, the rest of the batters can play freely and aggressively, also important to not lose wickets in the early phase. Can think about declaration once the score touches 400. Bowling South Africa twice is possible, you just saw what happened in the Ashes now. There is a lot of time remaining in this Test."

I thought he would get the hundred for India in that innings itself: Nikhil Chopra

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra admitted he was expecting Virat Kohli to get to the elusive three-figure mark following his solid start. The Indian skipper was in command for most of the innings before being dismissed while attempting to chase a ball outside the off-stump. Chopra said:

"The way was Kohli was batting in the first innings, I thought he would get the hundred in that innings itself. He was middling the ball well even while defending, his footwork was good, made one mistake in the whole innings, and got out to it. Everyone is waiting for the hundred, he is looking in good touch."

Kohli scored 35 in the first innings on Day 1 at Centurion. The bulk of the runs were scored by KL Rahul, who remains unbeaten on 122. India will begin Day 3 on 272-3 with Ajinkya Rahane being the other batter at the crease.

