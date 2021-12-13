"These two players should be part of the squad as soon as possible" - Saba Karim wants Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad to be integrated with Team India  

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Saba Karim hopes to see the inclusion of Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Indian team. He believes the duo should be groomed and be provided exposure, keeping the 2023 ODI World Cup in mind.

Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad performed exceedingly well in the 2021 IPL, with the latter being the recipient of the Orange Cap. They have carried their form into the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and are making a strong case for their selection with their performances.

Karim notes that Venkatesh Iyer is an ideal replacement for Hardik Pandya while Gaikwad can compete for the opening spot. While speaking on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube, Karim said:

"I believe that Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad have almost entered the first-team squad, and I'm talking about white-ball cricket. If we have to start the preparation for the 2023 World Cup, these two players should be part of the squad as soon as possible. They should be given as much exposure as possible. Both these players provide a different spectrum for the team. Gaikwad can be the backup opener with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul going strong. On the other hand, Iyer has performed really well while batting at No. 5 or No. 6 in the Vijay Hazare trophy. If we are looking at the replacement for Hardik Pandya, we have already found the player." Karim reasoned

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is leading Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare trophy, has scored three centuries in a row. Venkatesh Iyer, playing in the middle order, has struck two tons in the tournament and has played a crucial role with the ball as well.

I believe Venkatesh Iyer is an all-format player: Karim

The former selector backed Venkatesh Iyer to be in the ODI squad for the South Africa tour. The all-rounder has already garnered experience in national colors in the shortest format during the home series against New Zealand. India are lacking fast-bowling all-rounders at the moment with Pandya's persistent injury concerns. Karim added:

"Rahul Dravid has seen these players for quite a while now. The way Dravid used to prepare as a player, he must be preparing in the same way as a coach. He must have thought about a core of 23-25 players in white-ball cricket circuit. He must have started the preparation for the World Cups. Venkatesh Iyer should definitely be part of the South Africa tour. He must then be tracked be in the Ranji Trophy as well because I believe he is an all-format player. It is also time that Gaikwad be in contention for the Test squad." Karim explained

The ODI squad for the South Africa tour is expected to be announced soon. It will mark Rohit Sharma's first assignment as India's full-time ODI captain.

