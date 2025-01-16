“Sabhi ko pata hi hai” - Rishabh Pant picks Indian player likely to become an influencer

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on his official social media account. The cricketer answered a host of questions, replying that Yuzvendra Chahal could have been an influencer if there was no existence of cricket.

Pant has failed to make the cut for the T20I series against England, which will commence later this month. The wicketkeeper-batter's selection in the ODI team is something that is awaited. In the meanwhile, the 27-year-old has made himself available for selection for Delhi ahead of the next Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra come January 23.

In the Ask Me Anything session hosted by Pant on X, one of the fans asked him the following question:

"If cricket didn’t exist, which teammate would be most likely to become an influencer? #AskRP"

Rishabh Pant replied:

"Isme bhi answer dena padega kya. Sabhi ko pata hi hai. Leg spinner hai bhaiya. Punjab se khelenge iss baar🤪 (Will I have to answer this one as well. Everyone knows it. He is a leg spinner, will be playing for Punjab this time)"

Pant's reply hinted at Yuzvendra Chahal as the answer to the question. The Punjab Kings acquired Chahal in the auction for a sum of ₹18 crores, making him the joint fourth most expensive player alongside Arshdeep Singh, who was also bought back by the Punjab-based franchise by using RTM.

Rishabh Pant also answered a question related to Team India during the 2019 ICC Men's ODI World Cup

An image of the Indian team during their outing had done the rounds on the internet back in 2019 where an unidentified hand was seen on the shoulder of Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter solved the mystery, stating that Mayank Agarwal had placed the hand on his shoulder.

Rishabh Pant answered the question of whose hand was on his shoulder (Image credits: @RishabhPant17 on X)

Rishabh Pant could be seen in action for Delhi in their upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture against Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy. His selection for the upcoming ODI series against England and the 2025 Champions Trophy that follows will also be something that will be awaited by his fans.

