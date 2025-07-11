Sachin Tendulkar attends Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles semifinals amid ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [In Picture]

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar attended Wimbledon 2025 amid the third Test between England and India. The Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles semifinals is currently taking place between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.

Sachin Tendulkar is in attendance for the all-important tie, spotted watching the game from the Royal Box in the Centre Court. He was pictured all suited up, in a tie with black sunglasses, serving a dashing look.

Here is a picture of Tendulkar from the Royal Box among other celebrities, posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter):

Wimbledon also put up a post on X, celebrating the presence of the legendary batter.

Sachin Tendulkar is in London and also attended the opening day of the third Test between England and India at Lord's on Thursday, July 10. The two teams are competing in a five-match series, which currently stands level 1-1.

He also rang the bell on Day 1 to mark the start of the Test match at the iconic venue.

Lord's and MCC honor Sachin Tendulkar with his portrait

On Day 1 of the third Test, Sachin Tendulkar unveiled his portrait at the Lord's museum. A painting of Tendulkar from his playing days in one of India's old Test jerseys was unveiled to honor his legendary cricketing career.

The Lord's Cricket Ground and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) paid a tribute to the legendary Indian batter.

He made his international debut for India at just 16 years of age in 1989 against Pakistan in a Test match at Karachi. The right-hander went on to play 200 games in the format, piling on 15921 runs at an average of 53.78 with 51 hundreds and 68 fifties.

He played 463 ODIs, amassing 18426 runs, averaging 44.83, with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

In England, the legend played 43 matches across formats and made 2626 runs at an average of 49.54 with seven tons and 12 fifties. Tendulkar is regarded among the greatest batters to have embraced the sport.

