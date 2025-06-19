Sachin Tendulkar gives his scoreline prediction for the upcoming ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has predicted a 3-1 win for India in the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The 52-year-old was part of the Indian side that won in England in 2007. He recalled the 1-0 triumph under Rahul Dravid's captaincy 18 years ago, adding that it was a team effort that led to the series win.

Ad

Tendulkar hoped that the present Indian squad could replicate that feat in 2025, which could be spoken of for years to come. He told ESPN Cricinfo:

"I have settled for 3-1 to India. There were multiple good performances by individuals… Zaheer (Khan) played a role. I think everyone coming together and then chipping in at the right time makes a big difference. I still remember we were in the dressing room, celebrating at The Oval, the last Test."

Ad

Trending

"These kinds of moments stay with you forever. We're still talking about it 18 years down the line. I hope we're able to do something this series too, so 20 years down the line we can still talk about it."

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy unveiled as India begin new era in Test cricket in England

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was unveiled in London on Thursday, ahead of the England-India series opener at Headingley on Friday. It is named after James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar.

Ad

The trophy replaces both the Pataudi Trophy (played for bilateral series between England and India in England) and the Anthony De Mello Trophy (played for bilateral series between England and India in India).

The 2025 series will also mark a new era for India in Test cricket as Shubman Gill takes over the reins in whites. The 25-year-old will bat at number four in the upcoming series against England, taking over the position from Virat Kohli.

He has expressed ambitions of being the best batter in the series and not thinking of himself as a captain when he walks out to bat in the middle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news