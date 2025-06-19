Sachin Tendulkar gives his scoreline prediction for the upcoming ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has predicted a 3-1 win for India in the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The 52-year-old was part of the Indian side that won in England in 2007. He recalled the 1-0 triumph under Rahul Dravid's captaincy 18 years ago, adding that it was a team effort that led to the series win.
Tendulkar hoped that the present Indian squad could replicate that feat in 2025, which could be spoken of for years to come. He told ESPN Cricinfo:
"I have settled for 3-1 to India. There were multiple good performances by individuals… Zaheer (Khan) played a role. I think everyone coming together and then chipping in at the right time makes a big difference. I still remember we were in the dressing room, celebrating at The Oval, the last Test."
"These kinds of moments stay with you forever. We're still talking about it 18 years down the line. I hope we're able to do something this series too, so 20 years down the line we can still talk about it."
Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy unveiled as India begin new era in Test cricket in England
The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was unveiled in London on Thursday, ahead of the England-India series opener at Headingley on Friday. It is named after James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar.
The trophy replaces both the Pataudi Trophy (played for bilateral series between England and India in England) and the Anthony De Mello Trophy (played for bilateral series between England and India in India).
The 2025 series will also mark a new era for India in Test cricket as Shubman Gill takes over the reins in whites. The 25-year-old will bat at number four in the upcoming series against England, taking over the position from Virat Kohli.
He has expressed ambitions of being the best batter in the series and not thinking of himself as a captain when he walks out to bat in the middle.
