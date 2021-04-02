Covid-positive Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised as precaution

Earlier this week, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing the news on Twitter, the former Indian opener revealed that he has been experiencing mild symptoms even after taking all essential precautions.

As a precautionary measure, Tendulkar has now been hospitalised. The 47-year-old took to Twitter to break the news to his fans and followers.

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone." he wrote on Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar also added wishes to his teammates and countrymen on the 10th anniversary of India's World Cup win.

Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup 🇮🇳 win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar was also part of the Road Safety World Series until a few days ago. Along with him, a few other teammates like Subramaniam Badrinath and Yusuf and Irfan Pathan also tested positive for Covid-19.

The Great @sachin_rt Road Safety World Series Compilation !! 🐐



Watch & Enjoy❤️ pic.twitter.com/2AFHyqpeJF — CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) March 21, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar wishes India on the 10th anniversary of World Cup win

Sachin Tendulkar also sent his wishes to the Indian cricket team and the rest of the country on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of India's historic 2011 World Cup win.

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates with teammates after winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

April 2 marks the completion of 10 years since the MS Dhoni-led Indian team lifted the 2011 Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. Notably, the Indian team had then dedicated the trophy to legend Sachin Tendulkar for all that he has given to Indian cricket over the course of his career.