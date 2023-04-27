"Sachin Tendulkar was the one who calmed my nerves" - Jemimah Rodrigues on meeting Indian legend ahead of her international debut

Indian women's team cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has recalled the moment she met legendary Indian player Sachin Tendulkar at the age of 17. Jemimah is an integral member of the current white-ball setup for the Indian women's team. She has played 80 T20Is and 21 ODIs.

The 22-year-old has also featured in two Women's T20 World Cup campaigns in 2020 and 2023, both under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who took her coaching from Mumbai's MIG Cricket Club in Bandra, used to stay in close proximity to Tendulkar, who recently turned 50.

Narrating the scenes when Tendulkar came to his residence for the first time after India won the 2011 World Cup, Jemimah Rodrigues told Gaurav Kapur on his YouTube channel, ’Oaktree Sports':

"I stay in Bandra so just behind my house was his (Tendulkar's) house. From my balcony, literally I could see his Audi come there (after the 2011 WC final). The streets were packed and you couldn't even walk. I saw him come out of the car and I could just see his head from behind. That was my first memory of actually seeing Sachin sir in person."

Almost seven years after seeing the iconic Indian cricketer for the first time, Jemimah got the opportunity to interact with Tendulkar at his own residence ahead of her international debut.

Speaking about the interaction with the Master Blaster, Jemimah said:

"When they call me for my India debut, suddenly my coach says we are going. Sachin sir has called you. He didn't even know me then and the first question he asked me was ' Are you nervous?"

She added:

"And I was 17 at that time and was going to make my debut in South Africa, so I said : 'Yes I am kind of nervous'. He was like you are nervous because you care. He was the one who calmed those nerves. Coming from his mouth (those word) put me in a lot ease."

How Jemimah Rodrigues decided to play cricket professionally?

Rodrigues has scored 1704 runs in 70 T20I innings at a strike rate of 114.20 with the help of 10 fifty-plus scores.

She has also played in foreign leagues for sides like the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League and the Northern Superchargers in the Women's Hundred.

Nevertheless, the decision to pursue cricket as a career choice came to Jemimah when she played for her state association, Mumbai, in the age group cricket days.

Speaking about that innings, which convinced her that she was fit to play cricket, Rodrigues said:

"It happened to me when I played my first Mumbai U-19 game. Because of my dad I used to go on the ground. When I played my first game, I was something 28 not out while we were chasing 60 against Gujarat."

She added:

"Second game I got 81 not out like I played some 120 balls. In that 81, I just hit one four and rest I ran for singles. So after that game, I realised this is something I enjoy and love doing. If I want to play, I just don't want to play but I want to be the best."

Rodrigues played for Delhi Capitals in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in March.

