Sachin Tendulkar remembers Shane Warne while dining at London restaurant

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar remembered his friend and late Australian cricketer Shane Warne while dining at a restaurant in London. The former India captain, via an Instagram post, mentioned that the restaurant was close to where the Aussie legend used to stay whenever he was in the UK.

Warne died on March 4 this year of a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Thailand, leaving the entire cricketing fraternity in a state of shock. The Aussie spin wizard was only 52.

On Wednesday, Tendulkar shared a picture on his official handle from a restaurant in Little Venice. While uploading the image, he wrote:

“Thought of Warnie as we were dining at this restaurant in Little Venice (London), close to where he stayed when in the UK. #UnitedKingdom #Travel #LittleVenice #London.”

Warne is credited with reviving the dying art of leg-spin in the game in the 1990s. He is considered among the greatest players to have ever graced the sport. He played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs for Australia, claiming 708 and 293 wickets respectively.

Shane Warne’s funny dinner tale with Sachin Tendulkar

In his documentary on Amazon Prime, Warne recalled that he had visited Tendulkar’s home for dinner when the Australian team was in Mumbai in 1998. However, the Aussie found the food too spicy and could hardly eat anything.

Warne said in the documentary:

“Sachin and I got along great, we were great mates and still are. When we got to India, it was Warne vs Tendulkar, it wasn’t Australia vs India. Everyone wanted to see it. I went to his place…I thought I will go for dinner and then go back to the hotel. I took a bite of the chicken to start with and nearly blew my head off. I kept cutting it up and moving it to the side. I had too much respect for him and for his family."

Recalling his version, Tendulkar said:

“We were in Mumbai and I said why don’t you come home for a meal. I said do you like Indian food? He said I love it and he said however you guys cook at home. I noticed that Shane kept nudging my manager all the time…my manager told me that Shane hadn’t eaten anything. While I am busy serving others, Shane is putting his food onto his plate and that’s when I realised Shane cannot handle spicy food."

indianhistorypics @IndiaHistorypic



#RIPWarne 1998 :: Shane Warne With Sir Don Bradman And Sachin Tendulkar ( @sachin_rt 1998 :: Shane Warne With Sir Don Bradman And Sachin Tendulkar ( @sachin_rt ) #RIPWarne https://t.co/ADkja6Oiv0

The Indian legend stated that while Warne didn’t want to hurt him, he kept nudging his (Tendulkar’s) manager and saying, "Help me." In the end, Warne went into Tendulkar’s kitchen and was making sausages, beans and mashed potatoes!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far