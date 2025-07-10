Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar rang the bell at the Lord’s in London to begin the third Test match between England and India on Thursday, July 10. Several officials accompanied the former India skipper during the special occasion.

The ceremony is a usual practice just before the start of play at the Home of Cricket.

The bell has been placed near the Lord’s pavilion and has been rung by legendary players since 2007. They include former India captains Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and Shane Warne, among others.

Interestingly, Tendulkar did the honors for the first time at the historic venue. Notably, the ongoing series trophy, Anderson-Tendulkar, has been named after him.

Following the development, Tendulkar took to X to express his gratitude. He wrote:

"I first visited Lord’s as a teenager in 1988, and returned in 1989 with the Star Cricket Club team. I remember standing near the pavilion, soaking in the history and dreaming quietly."

"Today, to have my portrait unveiled at this very place is a feeling that’s hard to put into words. Life has truly come full circle. I’m grateful, and filled with wonderful memories," he added.

As a player, Tendulkar represented India in five Tests at the iconic venue from 1990 to 2011. The right-hander amassed 195 runs in nine innings.

With the series level at 1-1, Sachin Tendulkar has been following the series closely. The 52-year-old keeps posting about the game on the social media platform X.

He would relish watching the game from close quarters at Lord’s, especially because the Shubman Gill-led side beat England by 336 runs at Edgbaston to bounce back in the series following their five-wicket loss at Headingley.

“What impressed me most about bowlers was the length” – Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on bowlers after India’s win at Edgbaston

Sachin Tendulkar recently lauded the bowling unit as India beat England by 336 runs in the second Test. He wrote on X:

“What impressed me most about the bowlers was the length they bowled. Needless to say, Akash Deep was the standout bowler, and in my opinion, he bowled the ball of the series to Joe Root.”

Tendulkar reserved special praise for India captain Shubman Gill following his record-breaking 269 and 161 in the same Test. He continued:

“A 𝘚𝘩𝘶𝘣lime innings from the 𝘮𝘢𝘯 of the moment! Congratulations, @ShubmanGill, on powering India to a brilliant Test victory!”

The legendary player further heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj for a stunning catch to dismiss Josh Tongue, adding:

“P.S.: Enjoyed the catch taken by Mohammad “Jonty” Siraj.”

In the ongoing third Test, India made a solitary change, with Jasprit Bumrah replacing Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Josh Tongue made way for Jofra Archer in the England playing XI. Skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live score and updates here.

